Much input, little output: The tale of foreign aid  in African agriculture

At least 10 per cent to 15 per cent of the aid to African countries, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is allocated to production (agriculture, mining, trade and tourism). In 2019 alone, USAID provided $8.3b of assistance to the African continent.

This is a significant investment to a sector with potential for tremendous improvement. But one question remains, is the growth of the agriculture sector reflective of these large budget investments? If not, where is it going wary?

The USAID has funded Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) with at least $1.4b, which they estimate has improved food production by 7 per cent. This generous estimation and whether all this growth can be attributed to this research is debatable.

The limited availability of literature on African agriculture by African scientists in African institution shows a huge disparity between the investment and return. The majority of the little available research is by foreigners /“the expats”.

I believe this highlights where disparity in inputs and return begins.

A significant amount of intended aid is spent on imported work force in a majority of these aid organisations. These expats are usually paid extremely more than locals even in similar positions.

Most aid organisations and research institutions are almost entirely led by the foreign work force be it on continental, regional and local scale. Therefore, a large, extremely generous paid workforce is paid from the intended aid. This sniffs away a chunk of the aid that would have been invested in developing agriculture by farmers on the ground.

While research in all forms is beneficial, the applicability of the expat-generated research is usually limited because of the angle and lack of touch with the African reality. This leads to a significant portion of resources spent on an imported work force that might design products that lack connectivity to the intended recipients.

Secondly, these expat researchers do not stay long enough to propel their ideas and research into actionable and adoptable content.

Therefore, it becomes a vicious cycle of idea try out, publication, report with limited follow ups and implementation.

Some might argue that the expats have done their job by planting the seed, but a seed left in the ground without follow out watering and weeding might never take up after all.

Hence the research should be done in partnership with local universities, extremely inclusive of local researchers with a good follow up mechanism to ensure that the idea actually picks up after initial research.

Thirdly, the disparity in inputs and reaped benefits is the paralleling of the non-profit/international aid organisations’ agenda with local policies. As significantly noted in the more than 50 years of aid to African countries, conditional aid does not work. Sadly, this took 50 years, innumerable investments to learn this lesson.



Significant returns on investments were observed in countries where international aid backed up local policies and vision. Hence the way forward for international aid in African agriculture should be cognitive of the following elements:

Experts, researchers should pause and listen to locals/ recipients before designing any major project. Secondly, in the design and implementation of these projects, the local perspective should be in the decision-making positions to ensure that the projects work and are beneficial to the local intended community.



Thirdly, recognise that it takes a village to observe significant progress. Therefore, working with farmer groups, local leaders will continuously be a game changer leading to significant progress in African agriculture.

