Murchison Falls and the energy perspective

By Guest Writer More by this Author

A number of articles advocating preservation of Murchison Falls have recently appeared in the press in the interest of both tourism and the environment. However, little consideration was given to the substantial potential to generate electricity at the site. I must admit that all three need to be given due consideration, matters always borne in mind for such potential utility developments.

In this age where energy sources known as renewable are advocated in the interest of preservation of the environment, electricity ranks high, especially that from water that is often flowing in rivers. Renewable electrical energy can also be generated from the sun’s rays using the solar panels or by using concentrated rays focused to heat a fluid that is then used in turbines to run electricity generators.

Another source is using geothermal energy from steam that flows from underground, another possibility in Eastern Africa’s Rift Valley parts to the west of Uganda.

This energy source is already well exploited in neighbouring Kenya. An article recently appeared alluding to drilling in both Kibiro in Hoima and Panymur in Nebbi districts for geothermal development.

Other renewable possibilities include the generation from biogas from a variety of ‘biodegradable’ materials like domestic food peelings or using the likes of cow dung that can run generators as a substitute to diesel, heavy fuel oil or petrol, often used at small domestic level.

Save for these renewable sources, electricity has often been generated from petroleum products that contribute to environmental degradation that is responsible for the adverse weather impacts around the world. Unfortunately, many countries heavily rely on this adverse method employing petroleum products. Current severe weather changes and diverse impacts are already being experienced in Uganda as well.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, impacts from adverse global environmental activities are felt across the world. Many other processes in manufacturing across the world also rely on energy sources that degrade the environment, all adding up to the rapid changes in weather, which if it were possible should be replaced with those employing renewable energy sources that are more friendly to the environment. It is against that background that the use of electricity generated from river flows is much more desirable as a substitute source of energy.

Unlike many countries in the world, Uganda is relatively well endowed with rivers and water bodies that can be used to generate electricity, including River Nile. I should also mention that electricity generated from hydro sources continues to be one of the cheapest sources, and, continues to be available over long periods of time. There can be fluctuations in quantities of energy generated, depending on such considerations as intermittent water flow. A number of places across the world experience such interruptions in river flow, Kenya inclusive. On the whole, we can say that Uganda’s River Nile does not often exhibit significant effects of fluctuations in water flow.

It is indeed prudent to say Uganda needs to exploit this hydro power potential to the full, to serve manufacturing, businesses in general and domestic needs, the surplus being available for export to contribute to foreign exchange earnings to our national coffers.

While we seem to have a surplus of electrical power already, the reality is a matter for consideration, bearing in mind the following: First, our use of electricity on a per capita basis is below the average in sub-Saharan Africa, which in turn is too low in comparison to the wider more developed world. In line with UN target of giving access to electricity for all by the year 2030, Uganda is still having many unserved communities. Umeme largely serves part of the commercially viable areas, in particular urban and peri-urban areas and their neighbourhoods. Government with multilateral sources have embarked on serving much of the rural community through the Rural Electrification Agency an effort that largely remains daunting.

Dr Paul Sagala has a near five-decade engineering career, two of which he has dedicated to the renewable energy sector.

pausagala@gmail.com