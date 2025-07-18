Museveni bailouts to stressed businesses: A wise strategy or...

The recent directive by President Museveni instructing the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, to bail out the Aponye business empire had many Ugandans shout in negative. Their argument is, why should the President use taxpayers’ money to bail out private businesses? The Aponye Group was formerly owned by businessman Apollo Nyegamahe, who died in July 2023 in a road accident.

His death could be partly the reason the group is financially stressed, but this might not be the only reason. Like most businesses around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020-2023 disrupted most businesses, and they suffered revenue loss of unquantified margins. A bailout happens when a business, an individual, or a government provides money and or resources to a failing company.

These actions help to prevent the consequences of that business's potential downfall, which may include bankruptcy and default on its financial obligations. This provides for new capital injection in form of loans, stock, or even cash to the struggling business. This is largely to prevent the collapse of the struggling business, for it to regain ground and survive liquidation.

Bailouts are typically only for companies or industries whose bankruptcies may have a severe adverse impact on the economy, not just a particular market sector.

President Museveni, for some time now has been bailing out struggling businesses so that they don't go under. Some of the bailed-out businesses include, but are not limited to; ROKO Construction Company, Igongo Hotel, Abubaker Technical Services, Atiak Sugar Factory, DEI- Pharmaceuticals, etc.

The bailouts are usually in form government buying shares in those struggling companies through Uganda Development Corporation. As a result, those businesses have survived liquidation and are up and running, and slowly becoming profitable again. President Museveni is a champion of the private sector-led economy.

In his view, and correctly so, a thriving private sector grows the economy, increases the tax base, brings on board innovations, and creates the much-needed jobs for our citizens.

Therefore, allowing a business to fail can have significant consequences, both for the business itself and for the wider economy. If a company fails, it will lead to significant job losses, which can have ripple effects throughout the economy. There will be unemployment, which will lead to reduced consumer spending, decreased tax revenue, and a higher burden on social safety net programmes.

Aponye remains one of Uganda’s most successful agro and real estate enterprises. However, the threat of a huge debt presents challenges at a time when the company lost one of its key pillars, Apollo Nyegamehe. Photo / File

When a large company fails, it can cause economic instability, particularly if it has significant ties to other companies or industries. This can lead to a domino effect, with other companies failing and causing even more economic damage. Equally so, allowing a company to fail can erode investor confidence and lead to a wider loss of trust in the financial system and stock market at large. This can make it more difficult for other companies to raise capital, potentially leading to a downward spiral in the economy.

President Museveni’s approach of bailing out struggling businesses is not a new economic approach. In the 1970s the Japanese government employed a multi-pronged approach to bail out ailing companies, primarily focused on financial institutions and large corporations. President Museveni is right to bailout stressed businesses.

The debate should instead shift to how the bailed-out businesses should be managed such that there is no abuse of the injected capital. Yes, UDB is managing this partnership, but it requires more legislation to curtail any other form of likely abuse. We have businesses that were bailed out in similar manner and rebounded strongly. The jobs, the social services, and above all the taxes from these investments are massive.

The writer, Obed K Katureebe, is the Acting Executive Director, Uganda Media Centre