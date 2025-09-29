Doctor’s orders or political doctrine? Museveni finally reveals his ideology

For the first time in four decades, President Museveni has openly revealed the core of his governance philosophy. His “doctor” analogy at the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) Summit 2025 clarifies the ideology that has shaped Uganda’s politics since 1986—and why it entrenches inequality. For more than 40 years, President Museveni has ruled Uganda while keeping the inner logic of his governance largely concealed. He has spoken often of “vision” and experience, but the ideology beneath these claims has remained vague. At the IPOD Summit 2025, however, he offered a strikingly clear analogy—one that, in trying to correct perceptions of unfairness, revealed much about his political doctrine. Museveni invoked the image of a doctor. He argued that just as a physician must treat the most urgent cases first, so too must a leader prioritise some groups ahead of others.

It was meant as an apology and a corrective, explaining why highly trained pilots should receive higher pay at Soroti Flying School while support staff such as cleaners and secretaries might have to wait. Yet this very analogy offers perhaps the clearest window into the ideology that has underpinned his four decades in power: governance by hierarchy and selective distributive justice. This worldview rests on three assumptions. First, that the State is a patient whose survival depends on one authoritative physician. Second, that some citizens’ welfare is strategically indispensable, while others’ needs can be deferred. Third, that legitimacy flows not from shared accountability but from the leader’s superior experience and wisdom. In short, Museveni positions governance as triage, where not every citizen can expect equal urgency.

The problem is that this analogy fails when tested against the lived realities of Ugandans. At Soroti, the pilots may fly the planes, but without secretaries, cleaners, and other staff, the institution cannot function. All pay taxes, all face rent, medical bills, and school fees. To tell one group their wages can wait is to institutionalise inequality as State policy. The same logic plays out nationally. At Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and other institutions, junior staff endure arrears of four to six months. These are not luxuries postponed; they are families starved of income, children excluded from school, and households pushed deeper into debt. When Museveni suggests they can wait, he is not merely managing payrolls—he is affirming a doctrine of hierarchical survivalism, in which strategic elites are prioritised and ordinary workers are expendable.

Here lies the irony. A real doctor is accountable: to patients, to ethics, to peers. If he fails, he is challenged or replaced. In Museveni’s version, however, accountability disappears. The analogy becomes a tool to rationalise permanent authority and selective prioritisation. What may once have been a pragmatic survival strategy in guerrilla days has hardened, over 40 years, into an ideology of inequality. African governance traditions show a different model. Councils of elders, clan heads, and community forums balanced authority and ensured consensus. No single “doctor” monopolised wisdom. Museveni’s analogy departs from this heritage, reflecting instead a technocratic and militarised worldview in which the strategically useful are saved first, and the rest are left waiting.

The significance of the IPOD speech lies not in novelty but in clarity. In using the doctor analogy as a corrective, Museveni verbalised what scholars have long inferred: Uganda is governed not on the basis of universal fairness but on selective prescription. Its legitimacy rests on control, not equity; on managed inequality, not shared dignity. The challenge for Ugandans is whether to continue accepting this doctrine of governance by triage, or to reclaim a civic ethic in which no worker, no taxpayer, and no citizen is dispensable.

Gertrude Kamya Othieno Political Sociologist/Writer Alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science

[email protected]





