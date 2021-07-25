Museveni mistaken on parable of fishermen Cabinet

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

President Museveni said he appointed his Cabinet by following what Jesus of Nazareth did in calling upon “fishermen”.

The term ‘fishermen’ is a metaphor for “the last, the least and the lost,” which comes from three verses in the book of Matthew in the New Testament of the Bible.

Namely, The Last: “So the last will be first, and the first will be last.” Matthew 20:16.

The Least: “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’” Matthew 25:40.

And, The Lost: “For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.” Matthew 18:11.

Although President Museveni says his appointments came as a surprise to everyone, those of us who have followed his career recall his university of Dar es Salaam thesis: ‘Fanon’s theory of violence and its verification in Mozambique.’

In it he wrote: “Our long stay in the Western citadels of learning notwithstanding, we learnt the ABC of liberation from a former houseboy. This is what authentic national liberation means - making the first last and the last first”.

So the President has been remarkably consistent in his views.

One might cynically say he’s been as consistent as German dictator Adolf Hitler whose 1925 book Mein Kampf (My Struggle) was the blueprint for the political ideology that plunged Germany into the abyss.

However, Mr Museveni’s purported elevation of society’s bottom feeders is, on closer inspection, deeply shallow.

One, he is not Jesus. This despite what some might believe as they kneel before him and offer burnt offerings in the shape of fiery rhetoric against all who oppose him.

Two, Museveni’s so-called “fishermen” are exemplified by a “fisherwoman” who happens to be Prime Minister, not to put too fine a point on it.

Beyond this gender misnomer, the President has given his Cabinet a backhanded compliment by implying it is filled with the lowest of the low.

That said, Museveni is mistaken in his characterisation of his Cabinet as being the last, the least and the lost.

This is because Uganda is not a meritocracy.

A government selected on merit, a meritocracy, would not be hinged upon who “eats” what in the feeding frenzy that is Mr Museveni’s government.

Again, in the context of NRM’s machtpolitik, we all know that the President doesn’t look for the best and brightest.

In fact, the best and brightest are shunned by a government which has submarined service delivery to keep patronage afloat on the shark-infested seas of Ugandan politics.

So, in a curious twist, the best and brightest have become the last, the least and the lost!

It’s well known that President Museveni prefers uncritical cadres to critical Cassandras who would tell him the truth about his government being an express train to nowhere. So if you show me an intellectual, I will show you a political loser.

In a society which relegates excellence and elevates “Full Figure” to an already bloated government; intellectualism is bypassed in the gold rush towards the primitive accumulation of riches.

If the President was to actually govern according to the example of Jesus, our best and brightest would then be in his Cabinet.

Unfortunately, Mr Museveni’s policies are geared towards self-preservation. And this means ignoring persons of merit who may outclass him and thereby claim every right to a leadership he reserves exclusively for himself.

Hence, the appointment of “fishermen” is the embodiment of everything that’s wrong with Uganda attempting to correct everything that’s right with Uganda. And it’s enough to make Jesus weep.

Mr Matogo is a professional copywriter

mugashop74@gmail.com