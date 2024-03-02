Museveni of Uganda and Government of Uganda!

In what has been described by many as a not surprising move, President Museveni recently appointed Prof Gilbert Balibaseka Bukenya as a presidential advisor on the environment and sanitation. Indeed, in normal Musevenisque circumstances, it should not raise eyebrows.

In most countries, former leaders render advice to current leaders on national policy matters. But for many Ugandans, presidential advisors are a social security matter for the appointees and consolidation of a patronage system for the appointer. That is why some Ugandans raised eyebrows when they heard Prof Bukenya’s appointment.

If there is a need to know, the said professor was once vice president of Uganda serving under the same man who has appointed him to a substantive and ‘pay-rolled’ advising portfolio. It is now Rule Musevenia! You know…

Yes, Rule Musevenia! Some Ugandans have been quoted as saying that Uganda is now at the point in 1980 (without a Museveni spoiling for war). President Museveni’s current power is so tout puissant that national institutions have to negotiate national interest against his interests.

There is no more care for what in political intelligence is called ‘fall-out’ (the consequences of a political action). The Parliament has been rendered as an appendage of the executive. The few voices representing common interests are drowned by the din of the stampeding majoritarianism of the NRM.

There is no national institution respected by Ugandans enough to inspire a historical sense of hope. Not the opposition. Not the Judiciary.

With these institutions looking like they can’t offer national leadership (or counsel to the president), Mr Museveni akola byayagala (manages government as he wishes).

********************

In normal un-Ugandan circumstances, the former vice president (like the former president) is supposed to be an institution of the state. All aspects of the life of a former president and vice president are supposed to be the responsibility of the state.

As an institution of the state, all the expenditures of the former vice president are supposed to be charged on the Consolidated Fund. How then should the former vice president be hired and salaried by the government? Isn’t the salary of the presidential advisor charged on the Consolidated Fund? Doesn’t that mean he will be double paid? Won’t Bukenya’s government salaried employment impact on the moral integrity of the institution of the former vice president of Uganda?

In the DR Congo, music is the repository of the national conscience. Everything is captured in the prism of music; in fact Congolese music was a national institution.

From the time Wendo Corsai (later to be known as Papa Wendo) in the late 1940s, to today’s neophytes like Koffi Olomide, Ferre Gola, Fally Ipupa etc, you can read Congolese history through Congolese music.

For instance in 1967, Mobutu declared nationalist leader Patrice Lumumba a national hero. To celebrate this, Franco Luambo Makiadi released Lumumba Hero Nationale.

But Tabu Ley Rochereau (he had been a cadre of Lumumba’s party), released a song titled Jean Baptiste whose very Biblical lyrics were cleverly intended to demean Mobutu’s action. Like John the Baptist, ‘he (Mobutu) was not worthy of carrying Lumumba’s sandals; let alone declaring him a national hero’. In the later 1980s and early 90s, the singers were more bold in their chants, yet still subtle: Kanda Bongo did ‘emayebo, ya kuvola (the mushrooms are rotten); Koffi Olomide did ‘tala tenge motuka monene oyo akangi nzela’ (look at how the big motor car has blocked the road).

Now, has Uganda reached the stage of ‘the mushrooms getting rotten’ and ‘the big motor car blocking the road’?