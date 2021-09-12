Museveni’s art of war

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

The great Chinese military thinker Sun-Tzu has time-honoured theories, which were originally put into practice by the king of the state of Qin, Ying Sheng (l. 259-210 BCE).

Like the Bachwezi, Sun-Tzu mysteriously vanished. But his book Art of War continues to inform operational developments guided by strategy; in all areas of life.

That’s why Hollywood actors such as Will Smith claim to have read the book six times, and counting.

Many people mistake war as the culmination of a conflict characterised by wholesale bloodletting.

However, Sun-Tzu said: “The greatest victory is that which requires no battle.”

Although it went into battle, the NRA followed Sun-Tzu’s dictates since Yoweri Museveni and Co. were Maoist, and not Marxist.

Thus they were influenced by the Chinese whose military tradition is rooted in the thought of Sun-Tzu.

To be clear, Maoism is a doctrine aimed at state capture through armed insurgency, mass mobilisation and strategic alliances.

To this end, propaganda and disinformation against state institutions are the guiding glints of this double-bladed sword.

Because mass mobilisation is central to insurgency and Uganda’s as well as China’s populations were 85 per cent peasantry at the time of their respective revolutions, both countries departed from classical Marxism; which is based on class conflict consummated by a workers’ revolt.

Here’s where it gets real: Sun-Tzu says, “All warfare is based on deception” and “To know your enemy, you must become your enemy.”

NRA may have followed these precepts by doing what Milton Obote claimed were false-flag machinations involving the NRA wearing the uniform of government forces in order to terrorise the villagers of Luweero and blame such terror on the government.

On June 2, 1984, the Mobile Brigade under Museveni’s command took the town of Hoima for a day along with Shs13 million from the local branch of the Uganda Commercial Bank, so the NRA was not exactly lily-white in its tactical purity.

Again, the NRA probably applied Sun-Tzu’s first fundamental principle of gaining “moral influence” over the enemy by, what rebel Museveni declared as, “destroying his political image and disrupting his diplomacy.”

In William Pike’s book, Combatants: A Memoir of the Bush War and the Press in Uganda, the author stated that the “the NRA was fighting an unknown war.”

This changed when Pike’s news stories about the NRA and the government force’s deeds and misdeeds respectively, painted with a broad brush, gave Museveni’s men the moral influence over what everyone ended up assuming were Obote’s evils.

“Our tactics are not very original. They have been used in other places,” Museveni confessed to Pike.

Sun-Tzu further instructed, “Be extremely mysterious. Thereby you can be the director of the opponent’s fate.”

Pike noted when he met Museveni that the leader “is invested with mystique”; little wonder many Ugandans thought Museveni could turn into a cat!

That, by definition, was a Purr-fect illusion.

So our Opposition must be aware that to beat Museveni, they may need to become him and realise that war is like a game of Chinese “Go” instead of chess.

This means Robert Kyagulanyi and Kizza Besigye’s strategy of defeating the king, Museveni, instead of attempting to surround more territory than the king, is their undoing.

Again, Sun-Tzu said, “If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him”, so the rage we see coming from Museveni’s opponents is simply self-defeating.

That said, there is one card the Opposition has up its sleeve and that’s Museveni’s penchant for centralising all power in his hands.

This is a source of weakness, as Sun-Tzu said: “He will win who has military capacity and is not interfered with by the sovereign.”

