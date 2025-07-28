Museveni’s “main line” spectacle: Populism, power, and Performance

“I am coming forward to respond to the millions of Ugandans who have been ordering me with the slogan: ‘Tova ku main’ translated as ‘Do not leave the main electricity line,’” said President Museveni, after receiving the NRM’s nomination to contest in the 2026 elections. For decades, the President’s political language has blurred the line between leadership and stability, casting himself as a fixture of fate, whose absence implies collapse.

This, I opine, is not merely a campaign slogan; it is a strategic narrative designed to portray his continued rule as a national necessity What we are witnessing is no longer the repetition of an electoral bid. It is the institutionalisation of permanence. “Tova ku main” is more than metaphor. It reinforces a carefully curated perception: that Museveni is not one option among many, but the current itself, without which the system collapses.

This spectacle is cyclical, and each time it returns, it rewrites the function of elections in Uganda. Instead of competition, we get confirmation. Legal mechanisms have steadily aligned with a singular figure, reshaping not only the Constitution, but also public expectation. Yet legality stands. Under Uganda’s Constitution, as amended, there is nothing unlawful about Museveni running again. But a democracy is not measured only by the letter of law. It is also measured by the vitality of its institutions, the fluidity of succession, and the authenticity of public choice.

There are deeper social undercurrents at play. A 2018 Afrobarometer survey showed declining trust in the power of elections to effect change, particularly among the youth. In a country where the majority of the population was born after Museveni took office, political memory is not about transitions, it is about one long continuum.

This produces a peculiar form of fatigue. Not outrage. Not upheaval. Just the quiet disorientation of knowing nothing else. Still, this article is not an alarm. Uganda is not on the brink of crisis. But relative stability, too, can be misleading. In the absence of dynamic contestation, politics becomes procedural. This fosters disengagement. The impact radiates beyond Uganda’s borders. In a region fraught with leadership crises, from military coups to contested elections, Uganda’s model risks becoming precedent. One where legality masks stagnation.

One where political succession is indefinitely deferred under the guise of popular will. It tells young people that power is not something to shape, but something to witness, from a distance, and often in silence.

Over time, this distorts how democracy is understood. When leadership begins to look more like possession than service, the lines between civic disengagement and desperate alternatives start to blur. This is not to deny Museveni’s role in Uganda’s post-conflict recovery, regional diplomacy, or continental influence. But legacy is not strengthened by longevity alone. It is strengthened by institutions that can outlive their architects.

The longer the metaphor of the “main line” persists, the more difficult it becomes to imagine alternative circuits of leadership. And yet imagination is essential to democracy. If politics is only ever about who stays, never about who can come next, then we are not building a republic.

We are reinforcing a dynasty, by consent, perhaps, but still a dynasty. Renewal is not betrayal. It is the highest form of respect for a legacy that shaped the present. The question is not whether Museveni can run again. The question is whether the system can evolve beyond him.

Real peacebuilders know that silence is not always calm, and longevity is not always legitimacy. If this “main line,” as demanded by his supporters, must continue, let it not be because calls, leave no space for other circuits to form. True leadership is not measured by how long one stays plugged in, but by whether the grid remains strong enough for others to carry the current when the time comes.