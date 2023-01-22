Museveni’s ‘Move to the Left’

As a means to having Uganda benefit from the oil and gas sector, President Museveni is seemingly pulling out all the stops.

Accordingly, on Monday, it was reported that he said there is a need to invest all the necessary public funds in the Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba (UPIK).

As the president talked up the institute as one of the “lucrative projects” that is bound to generate billions of dollars for the country in a few years, he offered some austerity measures to ensure it reaches its full potential.

“Even if we’re to spend $50m or $60m, $70m or even $100m to make Kigumba Petroleum Institute the best institute, world-class, we shall do it. We have the money, yes. We have got many needs some of them just want money to travel abroad, we constrain that. We’ll say stop travelling, the MPs are there with your travelling abroad money wasted in external travel and yet Kigumba is crying for more money. Therefore this story is going to end,” Mr Museveni reportedly said.

It is hard not to applaud this measure. However, it is also hard not to recognise how the politics of a latter day Yoweri Museveni have metamorphosed into the somewhat populist polices of a 1960s Milton Obote.

To be sure, Obote’s “Move To The Left” strategy was launched in 1968. It comprised five documents. These were The Common Man’s Charter with appendices, which were The National Service; The Communication from the Chair, ‘The One Plus Three’ Election Proposals and The Nakivubo Pronouncements.

The Communication from the Chair, adopted in April 1970, proposed, in part, an end to some privileges enjoyed by employees in the pay of the state.

In this vein, Obote’s Communication from the Chair chimes with Mr Museveni’s hoped-for measures, even though Museveni’s measures only exist at the level of proclamation.

Still, like fraternal twins, both measures are as similar as they are dissimilar. This is because Obote measures were to galvanise the population towards socialism.

While Museveni’s measures merely typify the spoils politics of his regime. A politics which uses travel allowances as rewards to a more plaint parliament.

For, as we know, the president can best control the governing bureaucracy, which is also an economic bureaucracy, through who gets what as determined by a cynical system of pay and perks.

Thus, if one runs afoul of the president under such a system, the president may deprive such a dissident, as it were, of a given perk. In this case, external travel, which amounts to about $720 per day. That is close to 3 million shillings per day.

It is a colossal sum; inextricably tied to the purse strings of a patronage system pulled by the president as a puppeteer would pull puppets on a string.

Of course, the president will not deprive our beloved MPs of such allowances. Our political system is oiled by the lubrication of such allotments, after all.

Nonetheless, the threat of violence is often as effective as violence itself. And the president knows that if he threatens to do violence to an MP’s rich diet of allowances, that MP will be more than willing to digest whatever policies the president serves up for rubber stamping.

All in all, we must realise that Uganda is an “electocracy” or a political system where citizens are able to elect their government but cannot participate directly in governmental decision making as the government does not share its power with them. Instead, it dispenses this power in the shape of patronage which has the effect of perpetuating itself, even at the expense of vital economic sectors.