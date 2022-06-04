Museveni’s smoke and mirrors

This week President Museveni advised Ugandan leaders to live simply and use the few resources available at their disposal to help Ugandans, he also labelled those leaders given to ostentation as parasites.

“All these leaders who don’t see that you need to live humbly in order to serve your people are really parasites and should be rejected. UPDF is an example that works with little resources but provides service for the people,” Mr Museveni mused magisterially.

Mr Museveni made this comment while officiating at a pass out ceremony of more than 2,590 Local Defence personnel at Olilim Training School in Palam Sub-county, Ngariam County in Katakwi District.

Mr Museveni took the occasion to also urge the media to further reveal how the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) began by sleeping in grass-thatched houses before residing in permanent structures yet, throughout this transition, selflessly served the people of Uganda.

If what the President said is true, he was applauding UPDF for its utilitarianism, the doctrine that actions are right if they are useful or for the benefit of a majority.

Utilitarianism is a form of consequentialism: the right action is understood entirely in terms of consequences produced.

Further, in this system of thought “everyone’s happiness counts the same. When one maximises the good, it is the good impartially considered.” That means one person’s good counts for no more than anyone else’s good.

What distinguishes utilitarianism from egoism is that its good is done on behalf of the many, while egoism creates outcomes which favour the few.

This means that such thought (as opposed to thinking, which has an indefinite quality to it) precludes such words as “I’m working for myself, I’m not working for other people, I’m working for my grandchildren, for my children.”

Yet these egoistic words were spoken by President Museveni himself!

It is such contradiction in sentiment and policy which has riven the Ugandan state down the middle as the State is weakened and the President is strengthened, the latter’s contradictions being a reflection of the former’s inconsistencies.

This particular combination of internal power relations between the character of the State and personality of its leader constrains clarity on which direction the State is going.

Is this direction a manifestation of the President’s ego or a product of its utilitarianism?

Thanks to the class structure of Uganda’s weak State, which is characterised by a weak bourgeoisie, weak working class, informal economy and pre-industrial society as against the nature of Museveni’s personal rule, a disequilibrium is created favouring Mr Museveni’s own power base.

This ensures that whatever utilitarian tendencies with whom the regime might align to build a stronger State must come from the whims of the ruler instead of the public good.

Clearly Mr Museveni prefers this not only because it gives him more power but because it also gives him the last word on what leadership means.

In this context, being humble and non-parasitic means being like UPDF, which is another reminder to us that Uganda is a military State.

This is because if the military is the template for everything’s that is right in our society, then our society must be recreated in UPDF’s image to stand a chance of being right.

Thus, Ugandans must contend with the fact that we have a President who promotes utilitarianism when it suits his purposes and disavows it when it contradicts his propensities.

This sad state of affairs provides sufficient evidence that Uganda will continue chasing its tail when it comes to leadership until the President is finally of a single mind about when he intends to leave office.