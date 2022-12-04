Museveni’s trip to Vietnam spot on

President Museveni and his delegation trip to Hanoi, Vietnam, for bilateral discussions with his counter part, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc creates immense investment opportunities for both countries to venture into different sectors of life. Under Mr Museveni, Uganda has undertaken its first unified diplomatic initiative aimed at advancing ties with Vietnam by desiring to have a close work harmony across several sectors.

Uganda’s trade and investment policies and the need to diversify its economic and strategic foreign relationships have attracted more partners to tap into Uganda’s market and its population. By signing those ties and commitments with Vietnam, particularly in trade and economic realm, Uganda hopes to strategically position itself regarding trade and commerce. Moreover, it hopes to advance its middle income desires by sustaining those ties with Vietnam in their ever-growing economic importance.



It is clear in the NRM’s past and current manifestos and other government poverty alleviation documents that the focus is on the three pillars of prosperity for all (economic cooperation and markets, peace and security (stability and free movements) and ICT (technology, science and innovation).

Uganda has initiated room for negotiations for free trade agreements aimed at attracting more partners from other countries to partake on the various investment opportunities in the different sectors.

The peace pillar, by contrast, has been strengthened and progress is visible with its diplomatic relationships not only in Africa , but across the globe.

Given the period NRM has stayed in power and its continuously growing need of foreign investors, it will have every reason to keep emphasising those regional partners and advocating for value addition to our locally-made products.