Museveni’s wake-up call to NRM communicators

While delivering his speech during the budget reading for the financial year 2025/26, President Museveni expressed what one would say was his frustration with the level of debate on Ugandan airwaves. To him many who appear on radio and TV to defend and explain government positions come off as shallow and lacking in linking historic facts to current events. President Museveni made reference to Uganda’s history journey and the role of people like Ignatious Kangave Musaazi, wondering why their contribution is missing from discourse. He repeated this while picking forms to express interest in contesting for the positions of NRM National chairman and party flagbearer in the 2026 presidential election.

At Kyadondo, President Museveni made reference to the struggle for liberation of southern Africa, talking about how Cuba’s El Comandante Fidel Castro together with Angolan troops, dealt a blow to the apartheid South Africa forces at the battle of Cuito Cuanavale, a victory that began a chain of events leading to the end of apartheid and release of prisoners including Nelson Mandela. President Museveni also went ahead to reveal the genesis of the National Resistance Army’s assistance to the African National Congress. This piece of history alone can help understand Uganda’s role and involvement in crises and its desire to pacify parts of the continent.

If the NRM is to survive that carnage that has plagued Africa’s independence and liberation organisations, with the exception of the ANC, FRELIMO, The People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola and Chama Cha Mapinduzi party in Tanzania, the party’s ‘foot sojjaz’ must heed El Comandante Museveni’s advice to equip themselves with knowledge of Uganda and Africa’s past and how aspects of it can help shape our future. Uganda’s role as mediator and peacekeeper in the great lakes region and beyond, is premised on one of the pillars of the ruling party; Pan Africanism. This pillar is rooted in President Museveni’s participation in liberation struggles dating back to his days in Montepuez training with the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA), which birthed the NRA.

It is hard to explain Uganda’s position to a Gen Z reader or viewer if one does not know this history of the president linking up with fighters in Mozambique, his interaction with greats like Mwalimu Julius Nyerere at whose intercession, Samora Machel granted FRONASA its Montepuz base. With the southern part of Africa being a theatre of liberation movements, in Mozambique, President Museveni also interacted with various groups including the Cubans who were in the region and across Africa helping liberation movements. From Machel’s FRELIMO, Angola MPLA under Agostinho Neto, Algeria, the Guineas with Sekou Toure and Amilcar Cabral, Ethiopia etc, Comandante Fidel had made it a point to offer Africa help. This, the President always references in his speeches and probably explains Uganda’s open policy and its engagement with the world.

In that theatre, President Museveni shared first-hand the experience and aspirations of Africa’s liberation heroes and played a part in shaping his view on how to tackle Africa’s bottlenecks. African content creators need to curate messages that suit the Gen Z whose concentration span to issues is said to be no more than two minutes. Another aspect of President Museveni’s speeches is socio-economic transformation, which also forms one of the pillars of the NRM. Just like others, one cannot succeed in explaining this if you cannot trace the origins of the movement to economically empower the black man.

One name that receives mentions is Marcus Garvey. Modern Pan Africanism should embrace Garvey’s gospel and move beyond ‘Aluta Continue’ sloganeering, Kaunda suits, and create wealth and self-sustenance. The African Continental Free Trade Area provides a platform to spur this growth. Like the President always asserts, why would Africa still be exporting her minerals in raw form yet adding value to them can transform the continent.