Museveni says he loves criticism; why then are TikTokers jailed?

There’s a video currently making rounds on social media in which President Museveni, in his characteristic, humorous style of telling stories, praises his American counterpart, Donald Trump. It is not the first video of President Museveni praising Mr Trump.

During Trump’s first term, the Ugandan President praised him for being “blunt and frank”. In the most recent video, the President carries on from where he stopped; this time, he describes Trump’s tariffs – the same tariffs most leaders around the world are cursing – as a good thing from an “honest man”.

In my humble view, the President is absolutely right. For, as he wonders in the video, why should African countries like Uganda look to America when we – Africans – can trade among ourselves? The President ends by saying he really likes Trump because the man looks those he doesn’t like and tells them in their face. This, the President says, makes Trump a very likeable character, for he likes honest people. However, I find it hard to reconcile this position the President holds on the Trump’s frankness with some facts in Uganda.

Take the case of Edward Awebwa, who was sentenced to jail for seven years for “spreading information likely to ridicule, degrade, or demean” President Museveni. His actual crime, it turns out, was that he posted a video on social media App TikTok, in which he conducted a mock trial of an unnamed president for mismanaging a country. The person referred to in that video by the 24-year-old, the prosecution alleged – and the court concurred – was our President. Yet Awebwa is not alone.





Within the 12 months of 2024, Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis remanded or sentenced at least 10 such TikTokers to long jail terms. There was little in the way of mercy for them, save for one case where the magistrate acknowledged the accused’s plea of guilt and then sentenced them to 32 months in jail, saying she took pity on him. Sadly, because these Ugandans in their prime, some of them students, didn’t have lawyers and I assume barely understood their rights and the happenings in court, most rushed to plead guilty.

Now, they’re spending time in jail with convicted murderers, rapists, aggravated robbers and god-alone knows who else before they get out to rejoin society. All this, in the name of saving the President from annoyance: a President who, it turns out, does not just mind criticism but actually loves and publicly applauds it. The Entebbe magistrate is not alone. Over the last few years, we have seen people accused of “hate speech” against the President, or “spreading information likely to ridicule, degrade or demean” him, charged, remanded, detained or even tortured. Yet, each time such people are arrested and imprisoned, their videos not only go viral, but the stories also suddenly gain international attention. Take the case of Awebwa, before his arrest, he was barely known.

Google searches about him that omit his arrest return blank. His TikTok handle, the same he allegedly used to share information likely to make people “ridicule, demean and belittle” the number one Ugandan, was barely known, and yet his arrest got reported on by BBC, Al Jazeera, and became the subject of a major discussion on social media beyond Uganda’s borders. By all indications, such arrests – if they are meant to serve a different purpose from what the young Ugandans picked for them are accused of doing – end up serving a purpose that is their direct opposite! Perhaps it’s time for the President to pass a note to those who carry out these arrests and charges to let the young Ugandans be. They need to!

The writer, Godwin Toko, is a lawyer with a keen interest in governance, politics and human rights.