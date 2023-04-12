Museveni should borrow a leaf from Ruto’s tree drive

Towards the end of February, the weatherman gave a ray of hope indicating that the country would start receiving rains in March. The sky has been fair to mankind, especially in central Uganda. In the countryside, we are experiencing uncoordinated rains and the pattern continues to put farmers in uncertainty. The impact of climate change is real and just like it was declared during the COP27 summit in Egypt, “we must act now’’. In February, for example, Uganda experienced an epic rise in temperatures, with Kampala City reaching 38°C, the highest among all other East African cities. The region now has an obligation to put environmental matters at heart.

During his swearing-in ceremony as the 5th president of Kenya, Mr William Samoi Ruto introduced President Museveni as the father of the region. The relationship between the two is no longer a public secret. The former has often pitched ideas from the latter. For Mr Museveni, there is an opportunity to borrow a leaf from Mr Ruto’s tree-planting campaign. Mr Ruto has demonstrated his attachment to the environment. In December last year, for example, he used his 56th birthday to launch the national tree-planting campaign, targeting 15 billion trees.

This month, the first son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, will be celebrating his 49th birthday. Most likely as the norm has been, he will be joined by the members of the First Family. President Museveni’s birthday comes six months later in September. Celebrating birthdays is taking a new trend in the 21 Century, with some celebrants attaching their new age to philanthropy or charity. The First Family should, therefore, use this year’s blessings to walk the environmental talk and champion a robust tree-planting programme.

The mathematics isn’t rocket science. Recently, a couple spent Shs5.5 million to hire a pompous lodging spot in Wakiso District to “lighten up with purpose’’ the new age of a mother of four. The spending spree is not different for many “party-goers’’ around the Kampala Metropolitan area. The big question then is what fraction of the Shs5.5 million would have gone to planting a tree? Would it change the colour of the party? That’s food for thought!

Therefore, if we adopt a culture of having every family member plant one or more trees in their birthday budgets, we could march Ruto’s green dream for Kenya. It does not matter where one plants the tree, go ahead and dig that ground wherever the birthday celebration occurs. The paradigm may not only be restricted to commemorating the new age, let’s plant trees even on Kwanjulas or marriage functions. As bride and groom, direct the chairperson of the party to substitute those two cartons of water for the guests for 24 trees. The green campaign you would have supported today will tomorrow aid rainfall formation.

Our forest cover shrunk from 45 percent in 1890 to the present 20 percent between 1990 and 2005. With continuous logging of trees and charcoal burning across the country, the threat of global warming is real. Our leaders across the political divide must rally every citizen in rebuilding a green nation left behind by our forefathers. Institutions like the church and schools should also embed environmental budgets in their annual plans. Now is the time!

