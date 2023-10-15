Museveni vs aid

As Uganda celebrated her 61st independence, President Museveni reportedly said: “To dare think that the Ugandans, the brothers, the sisters and grandchildren of the Christian religious martyrs of 1884 against our own tyrannical kings, the martyrs of the Luweero War (the June 9 heroes), can be intimidated by the threat of withdrawal of loans and aid, that are, moreover, peripheral to our transformation efforts, is the epitome of mistake-making, to say the least.”

This was a prima facie powerful message. However, if you look beneath its veneer of patriotic fervour, unblinking contradictions will look back at you.

Sure, we agree, foreign aid is the grinning face of imperialism. As it ties us to its apron-springs, we are permitted to swing left or right of the political centre. But we cannot take a swing at this subtle tool of control.

Still, President Museveni took a swing at foreign aid.

This would have been good if his arguments packed some punches.

To be sure, how could he invoke the Christian Martyrs as symbols of our independence from foreign control when we all know they opposed “tyrannical kings” at the behest of Christian missionaries?

Indeed, these missionaries were anything but domestic. In fact, they were forerunners of colonialism.

Also, the Luweero War “heroes” took to the bush to fight everything they practice now.

One might even argue that they are tools of indirect rule in much the same way our kings were used to subjugate us in order to lay the ground for colonial rule.

For the more these “heroes” oppress us, the less likely we’re able to express our democratic freedoms as preludes to Africa’s revival.

This is because African dictators are mere placeholders for the dictatorship of international finance capital.

The 2017 report titled Honest Account? The True Story of Africa’s Billion Dollar Losses prepared by Health Poverty Action, stated that “$134 billion comes into Africa in the form of loans, foreign investment and aid every year and around $192 billion goes out in the form of profits of multinational companies, tax evasion, and so on, resulting in a loss of $58 billion every year for Africa.”

And who do you think ensures this exploitation continues? It is the African leader who is only in power at the leave of imperialist powers.

That said, we could not mistake the nationalist appeals President Museveni employed.

Nationalism, being essentially domesticated, is distinctly opposed to universalism in the way it puts Uganda first.

This is one reason President Museveni is against the arts: they are universal, while his nationalistic appeals are more inward-looking.

Yet culture (the arts) and nationalism need not be diametrically opposed.

Instead, they can be harnessed towards a cultural nationalism through which the arts transmit ideas and practices focused on the cultivation of nationhood. Here, the arts provide a vision of our nation’s identity, history and destiny.

Then again, President Museveni, like Mao Zedong (the Great Helmsman), might simply be invoking nationalism to tighten his grip on power.

Mao, in mid-May 1966, launched his “Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution”.

It was ruinous to the Chinese economy, ruined millions of lives as its ruination led to bloodshed.

Mao’s “Red Guards” attacked people wearing “bourgeois clothes” on the street, and “imperialist” signs were torn down as intellectuals were targeted.

Could President Museveni’s clarion call to nationalism be of a similar vintage?

We have often heard Movement apparatchiks mouth off about a “second revolution” in the same way Mao’s Cultural Revolution was a sequel to his first in 1949.

If history repeats itself in this fashion, we’ll need more than prayers.