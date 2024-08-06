MUST graduate can become its vice chancellor

As the search for the next Vice Chancellor for the esteemed Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) begins once more, the conversation transcends to a mere job hunt or power play.

For many, especially those nurtured by this institution, it’s about solidifying the remarkable successes achieved over the years and realising its vision of becoming a centre of academic and professional excellence in science and technology.

For 35 years, MUST has flourished, producing countless graduates who have made significant contributions in various fields.

Yet, despite this vast pool of capable and dedicated alumni, the university has never had one of its own occupy the prestigious office of vice chancellor. This raises a critical question: why has MUST not yet seen one of its distinguished alumni at the helm?

The absence of an alumni vice chancellor is perplexing, given the unique advantages alumni bring.

Alumni possess a profound understanding of the institution’s unique culture, values, and history.

They are deeply invested in the university’s success, driven not just by professional ambition but by a personal connection to the institution that shaped their lives. This intrinsic motivation can be a powerful catalyst for positive change and innovation.

Moreover, alumni have an intimate knowledge of the challenges and opportunities specific to their alma mater. They are well-placed to address the needs and aspirations of the student body, having once walked in their shoes. This camaraderie with the university’s strengths and areas for improvement equips them with the insight necessary to lead with empathy and effectiveness.

One must question what skills, minds, or connections MUST alumni lack to break this long-standing tradition. It is not a question of capability; the alumni network boasts individuals of remarkable caliber, including seasoned academicians, world-class leaders, and successful professionals across various industries. The issue may lie in institutional inertia or a reluctance to deviate from established norms.

Many leading universities worldwide, such as Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford, have alumni serving as vice chancellors, reflecting a growing trend of institutions recognising the unique value and perspective that alumni bring to these pivotal leadership roles.

The value of alumni leadership cannot be overstated. This is the opportune moment for MUST to rise to the occasion and stand to be counted.

The call for an alumni vice chancellor is not just about tradition or sentiment; it is about tapping into a rich reservoir of talent, passion, and dedication.

It is about acknowledging the potential within our own ranks and giving our alumni the opportunity to serve and lead the institution they hold dear.

Professor Amon Agaba, who has been at MUST for over 30 years, and Professor Joel Bazira, both shortlisted for the job, exemplify alumni who have the potential to elevate the university to greater heights.

The time for change is now. MUST alumni, with their unique blend of institutional knowledge and external experience, are perfectly poised to lead the university into its next era of excellence.

How long must the wait be? What more must the alumni do to prove their worth?

It is time for the university to recognise that the best leaders are often those who have grown and thrived within its own walls.

An alumni vice chancellor would not only honour the legacy of MUST but also inspire future generations to aspire to the highest levels of service and leadership.

After 35 years of growth and evolution, MUST has become an Ivy League university, ranked second in Uganda and 95th in Africa.

One of the factors for this high ranking is the impact of notable alumni. These alumni have the zeal, the will and capacity to serve, they should be given an opportunity to do so!

Dr Nicholas Kamara, is an alumnus and former Vice Chairman of Mbarara University Council and chairman emeritus of convocation and the Kabale Municipality Member of Parliament.