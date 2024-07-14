My experience travelling from Entebbe to Washington DC

Our first born, Josiah, was graduating recently and we had to travel as a family to the United States for the commencement and celebration. We had a choice of airlines to travel with out of Entebbe, Uganda.

Qatar Airways, Emirates, Kenya Airways, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, and many others, made their offer.

We ended up with one that offered the best price for my family of four passengers. I also liked the fact that they flew directly into Washington DC, which was my final flight destination since my son was going to Patrick Henry College in Purcellville Virginia.

I have not been a frequent flyer in the recent past due to situations beyond my control. My last flight was four years ago when we took him to college and I can’t believe that time has gone by so quickly.

My first apprehension was the early flight out of Entebbe at 6am. This means that you have to check in the wee hours of the morning, about 1am.

I was afraid of sitting around the airport during my bedtime. But due to the post-midnight check in, I was able to have a full day of business in Kampala, with a strategic meeting which I really needed to have before I travelled.

With the unpredictable traffic in Kampala, I was grateful for the late check in because I was able to take care of many last-minute details such as going to the pharmacy to buy some Covidex, Jenaflu and other medicines. I was able to get back home in time, do the final dinner and pack my bags without feeling that I had to dash to catch the 8 or 10pm flight. In the past I have had to literally fly to make it to the airport.

The flight from Entebbe to Istanbul was six hours of rest and being taken care of. Entebbe airport has increased our comfort after the renovations.

It was raining when we arrived at the airport, but the fact that there is a huge canopy over the departures made the exit out of the car a dry experience.

The Ugandan security, immigration and airlines staff were very friendly. We had some extra weight in the carry on which we were attempting to split among ourselves.

Seeing that we were very tired, but also willing to cooperate, the one or two extra pounds were not worth all the problems. They let us take our luggage through.

This is different from other airlines that are so militant that if you have an extra half a pound, you must take it out, causing so much inconvenience.

We were well guided through the waiting area, got some water from the café and waited to check in about 5.30am for a sunrise take off.

I got to learn that Turkey and Uganda share the same time zone. This made the keeping of time and planning the next connection very easy. I got to meet some of my friends from high school who were travelling to Chicago.

There was a very interesting team of young men wearing Rwandan tracksuits. They told me they were professional bicycle athletes on their way for a tournament in Algeria.

I enjoyed sharing with them, and we exchanged phone numbers with an invite to go biking in Kigali hills soon.

To be continued…