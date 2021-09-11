My two weeks in Kasese and an ugly re-discovery

By Asuman Bisiika More by this Author

Mr Stephen Mugenyi lives in Busunga; the village neighbouring Kiburara just across River Nyamugasani. Even with the cattle keeping culture, a 60-year old male is not expected to tend to cows. That’s is the work of the young. But here is Mr Mugenyi, an old man above 60, walking his herd of over 50 cows through my half-acre excuse of a farm (holding one and a half cows). I challenged him over the matter of grazing his cows on my pastures.

In our exchange, a respectful Mr Mugenyi spoke in Rusongora (a cousin of Rutooro Language) throughout the conversation and I maintained my Lhukonzo. After over 20 minutes, we parted as friends.

I learnt that Mr Mugenyi and I grew up in Muhokya. He even knew our family and spoke very well of my late father. He even revealed that Mr Philip Sejemba (his nephew) claims I am a good guy (mbu I helped him somewhere). In the normal (abnormal?) way of things in Kasese, my encounter with Mr Mugenyi could have triggered one of what most Ugandans have come to know as tribal clashes associated with Kasese. But, as I said, Mr. Mugenyi and I parted as friends.

Whereas most Ugandans know of tribal clashes between the Basongora and Bakonzo in Kasese, I made some uncomfortable discovery in the last two weeks I spent in Kasese. What I discovered is the conflict between Bakonzo of Bukonzo County and Bakonzo of Busongora County. The conflict between Bakonzo and the Basongora (a cattle keeping community) is all about natural resources like land, the conflict between the Bakonzo of Busongora County and Bukonzo is more about political fortunes and what other call political domination of one group over the other.

The conflict among the Bukonzo is between the political leaders in Bakonzo County and those from Busongora County. It cuts through political party affiliations. Since the NRM is now the dominant political party in the district, there was a general feeling that this conflict (between Bukonzo County and Busongora County) would be mitigated as the NRM managed their small success in Kasese.

But if the National Resistance Movement fails to manage its success in Kasese, the Bukonzo-Busongora County conflict may lead to or be the cause of another a loss in the next electoral cycle.

The Bakonzo from Busongora County claim to be marginalised and dominated by the Bakonzo from Bukonzo County. Indeed, since the system of electing District Chairs started in 1989, the current District Chair is (only) the second to come from Busongora County; the rest of them come always from Bukonzo County. With this claim, the Bakonzo from Busongora County sought the final solution in the split of the district: this was the only way the Bakonzo from Busongora could avoid the dominance of the Bakonzo from Bukonzo.

The National Resistance Movement is the dominant political party in Kasese’s District Council and many other Lower Local Government Councils. Where the chair of a lower local government is an FDC, the National Resistance Movement holds the majority in the council. Clearly, the NRM now rules Kasese.

But given the trend things are taking, the simmering conflict needs the NRM Political Leadership in Kasese (or indeed the NRM Secretariat in Kampala) to engage in the matter. The party has to guide or manage the unnecessary conflict that may cause it trouble in the next electoral cycle.

When the FDC was in power, they managed this conflict by subordinating the interests of individuals to the party ideals. They did this by promoting FDC as the vehicle for expressing discontent with the government. NRM should do something about this ugly discovery.

Mr Bisiika is the executive editor of the East African Flagpost.


