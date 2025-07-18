Mzee says our religious leaders should take the leading torch

We found him in celebratory mood, a rare moment that we usually seize to joke and tease him, before his pensive trances take charge of him! The source of Mzee Mashurubu’s celebration was the lottery he had just won in a club-naming ‘contest’ with his fellow directors from across East Africa. Remnants of the Old EAC corporate and academic world, they forged a lasting bond that they are now steadily infusing into their offsprings.

Besides regular company board meetings and retreats they rotate across the region, the patriarchs established end-year family reunions and outings where their children and grand-children interact more closely.

A recent addition to this close-knitting was the branding and registration into a club. And it is this that was the source of Mzee’s high moods: using a simple ballot system, the club had been named after his natal village, after its ballot was picked the winner.

We thus sipped celebrations and toasting to Busheeka Club. As the morning wore on, talk gravitated to the trending electoral violence, notably in Isingiro, his cradle.

Murongo in Tanzania and its twin township of Kikagate in Uganda hold emotional memories for Mzee, from his youthful revolutionary days, besides the national and regional implications for this strange trend of events. ‘If democracy entails bloodshed of brother against brother, neighbour against neighbour, what then will anarchy look like?..., was his rhetorical question, as we all avoided direct eye contact with him. Pensive mood was building up.

Lightening up as he picked calls from his buddies across the region, he insisted on his long stand that we must get back to the fundamentals.

Referring to the recent initiative by the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda(IRCU) in partnership with the Electoral Commission, Mzee holds that our religious leaders should take the leading torch, rise above our general fray and lead us into a national reflection and soul-searching dialogue retreat.

Simply endorsing this squinted arrangement will not sanitise it. They owe it to us to take the unbeaten path, the narrow path that Jesus tells us leads to salvation. Our narrow path in Uganda at this material time in our history is ditching matters election for a soul-searching national dialogue retreat. We need a 360-degree paradigm shift. We have no alternative.

The forces eyeing Uganda will come and pick us like floodlight nsenene, of course in a manner too disguised to be seen for what it is. Indeed, one pundit who was an active and determinant participant in our independence and immediate post independence argues that Uganda remained docile relative to Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria because of indirect rule applied by Britain here.

The impact was not directly felt. The few educated elite were content with their civil service jobs in native governments of kingdoms and districts; the few who were at national level civil service were even more into sugar candy life. The ripple effect is still alive today, with no direct effect of the global imbalances being felt by those with the capacity to see it for what it is. And where we see it, we end at the description, either in workshops and graduate degrees.

We therefore need a national dialogue of the Uganda we must build. And this must not be in neon glass five-star hotels, to send the signal of kila kitu ni saawa to the subconscious mind, thus rendering it inactive. We must meet in a manyatta somewhere in Kaabong. Stay tuned for the details of the modus operandi of this watershed moment in the history of Mother Uganda.