Nakivubo Channel and politics of blue letters

Last week saw President Museveni launch his latest bid for the highest office in the land under the theme ‘Protecting the Gains’. It’s an office for which, after nearly 40 years in power, he can rightfully be described as being part of the furniture.

The week also saw an August 2 letter from the President to his Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, authorising city real estate developer Hamis Kiggundu to construct commercial buildings over a section of the Nakivubo Channel. This channel is a 9km natural channel with a catchment area straddling more than 27kms.

The President’s letter titled: ‘Redevelopment, upgrade, beautification and drainage improvement of Nakivubo Channel’ was received with a healthy mix of surprise, excitement and quiet resignation.

It referred to Mr Kiggundu’s proposal to cover a section of the channel under floors of concrete lockup shops, as “godly”, “imaginative and simple”.

Keen observers will recall that back in November 2024, following a public uproar against Mr Kiggundu’s Ham Enterprises building over the channel, and subsequently leading to flooding and destruction of several traders’ goods in the neighbouring St Balikuddembe Market, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) issued a halt work notice to the company for building without a permit. This presidential letter, therefore, only surprised folks who don’t follow these issues.

It has become commonplace in Uganda to see letters signed off by the head of State giving directives either to ministers or public bodies, often relating to matters of public interest and sometimes in private interest to a perceived investor or group. It is yet another flex of presidential muscle via blue letters whose access can only be granted to the well-connected citizens for whom the law is a minor inconvenience. What’s rarely spoken about is the legality of the President’s directives.

The President sits atop an unrepresentative political hierarchy increasingly dependent on supplanting the rule of law. His directives have found soft ground in the High Court, where presiding judicial officers have totally ignored Court of Appeal decisions that speak to the legality or otherwise of presidential directives.

The High Court in Nanding Christine vs Attorney General held that a presidential directive is self-enforcing and has the force of law.

The Attorney General has since appealed this decision that is contrary to the Constitutional Court decision in Horizon Coaches Ltd vs Mbarara Municipal Council and the Court of Appeal decision in Nakasero Market Sitting Tenants Ltd (NAMASITE) vs Nakasero Market Sitting Vendors and Traders.

In the Horizon Coaches case, the Constitutional Court held that nothing in the Constitution suggests that public bodies or public servants must comply with Executive orders or directives. The President must exercise his Executive authority in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Uganda.

In the Nakasero sitting tenants case, the Court of Appeal held that government policies are merely guidelines or Executive instructions whose compliance thereof cannot be enforced through the courts, and neither party derives a legal right from such policies. This is because the guidelines, by their very nature, do not fall into the category of legislation.

Further, the court held that neither government policy nor a presidential directive, not anchored in legislation, has any legal force to confer a right on, or interest. Whereas the President is vested with Executive power under Article 99(1) of the 1995 Constitution (as amended), the same Article mandates the President to exercise his Executive power in conformity with the Constitution.

The administration of Kampala lies with KCCA as established under the KCCA Act. Among the functions of KCCA under Section 7 of the Act is to construct and maintain major drains (like the Nakivubo channel, emphasis mine).

The presidential directive dated August 2 is, therefore, a usurpation of KCCA powers with no force of law whatsoever. Sadly, we live in a time where what the President wants, the President gets.

Regardless of the benefits or potential failures of the Ham Nakivubo project, it should be worrisome to every citizen that all it takes for the powerful to go around the law is a one-page letter from the head of State.

Anthony Natif is team leader, Public Square. @TonyNatif



