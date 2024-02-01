NAM, G77, and others can collaboratively fight inequality

In a world marked by increasing complexity, the powerful meetings that happened this month in Uganda and elsewhere in the world, like the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), as well as the third South Summit for the Group of 77, presented unique opportunities for collaboration and collective problem-solving on pertinent global issues of concern, including climate change, poverty and inequality, gender inequalities, barriers to regional integration, refugee influx among others.

The Annual Davos meeting, traditionally dominated by leaders from the business and political elite, has been criticized by various actors on the power imbalances.The NAM, founded during the Cold War, aims to give voice to nations not aligned with Western or Eastern blocs. At the same time, the G77 is a coalition of 135 developing countries, designed to promote its members’ collective economic interests and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the United Nations.

These seemingly disparate entities must recognize their shared responsibility in addressing the global concerns that pave the way for innovative solutions that benefit the ordinary person.

One key area where these meetings can find common ground is in addressing the growing wealth gap.

According to the report, since 2020, the five richest men in the world have seen their fortunes more than double, while almost five billion people have seen their wealth fall. Globally, men own US$105 trillion more wealth than women, and the world’s richest 1 percent own 43 percent of all global financial assets. A huge concentration of global corporate and monopoly power is exacerbating inequality economy-wide. Through squeezing workers, dodging tax, privatizing the state, and spurring climate breakdown, corporations are driving inequality and acting in the service of delivering ever-greater wealth to their rich owners.

The Inequality gap is continuing to spike, especially in African countries, with many African nations having those who can afford services like education send their children to private schools, which is not an option for many in rural areas. Poorer families rely on attaining education from public schools, which are faced with disparities, and inefficiencies.

According to the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), over one-fifth of African children between the ages of 6 and 11 are not in school, while nearly 60 percent of youth between the ages of 15 and 17 are not enrolled. This is a huge gap given that education is a leveler.

Addressing these huge inequality gaps, such as education, calls for a new era of action; governments must radically redistribute the power of billionaires and corporations back to ordinary people. So many other aspects such as climate change, another critical issue that impacts communities worldwide, demand a united front. There are converging interests in NAM, G77, and WEF/Davos on business and innovation where they could jointly seek sustainable, inclusive solutions that prioritize people and the environment without sacrificing the economic development aspirations of the various nations.

In this age of interconnectedness, bridging the gap between the industrialized world and developing nations is crucial for fostering global cooperation in the face of climate challenges. By pooling their resources, expertise, and perspectives, these forums can create a powerful synergy that goes beyond traditional boundaries, offering pragmatic solutions.

As our Heads of State and delegates leave such meetings, it is key that issues such as universal and affordable education for increased skilling, Universal Health Coverage (UHC), climate financing to reduce the effects of climate change, and empowerment programs, especially for the vulnerable like women and youth are put into action.