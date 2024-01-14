NAM Still relevant after Cold Car

The 19th Summit Conference of 120 countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) convenes tomorrow at Munyonyo, Kampala.

The theme of the conference which takes place from January 15 to 20 is: “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.”

The origins of NAM can be traced to a meeting of African and Asian countries held at Bandung, Indonesia in 1955 during the height of the “Cold War” between the USA and Western European countries on the one hand and USSR and Communist countries on the other hand.

The Bandung conference was attended, inter alia, by President Ahmed Surkano of Indonesia, President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt and Prime Minister Jawarhalal Nehru of India.

NAM was formally established at the 1st NAM Summit held in Belgrade, Yugoslavia in 1961 at the initiative of President Joseph Broz Tito of Yugoslavia, President Nasser of Egypt, President Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, President Surkano of Indonesia and Prime Minister Nehru of India.

The original objective of NAM was to shield newly independent countries of Africa and Asia from superpower rivalry and hence protect and preserve their hard-won independence.

In addition, NAM agreed to promote friendly relations among countries; advocate peaceful settlement of disputes; oppose the use of force, especially use of nuclear weapons to solve disputes; protect human rights and the environment.

I had the honour and privilege to be a member of the Uganda delegation to two NAM Summits, the 7th Summit held in New Delhi, India in March 1983 and the 8th Summit held in Harare, Zimbabwe in September 1986.

It was a rewarding experience to represent Uganda at these historic conferences. Despite the end of the Cold War, NAM is still relevant in contemporary international relations.

The principal purposes of NAM are to guarantee and protect national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of non-aligned countries.

In this regard, NAM is committed to struggle against imperialism, colonialism, neo-colonialism, racism, and all forms of foreign aggression, occupation, domination, interference or hegemony as well as against great power and bloc politics.

One of the great and visionary initiatives of NAM was spearheaded by Algeria as Chairman of NAM in 1974 at the 6th Special Session of the UN General Assembly which decided to establish a “New International Economic Order” (NIEO) based on equity, interdependence and sovereign equality of all States.

If implemented, NIEO would have drastically changed international economic relations for the better for all countries, including developed countries.

Efforts to translate NIEO into reality were regrettably frustrated and blocked by a few capitalist countries. It was a lost opportunity for the international community to democratise and reform the Bretton Woods system which established the World Bank and IMF in 1944.

The adoption by the UN of the “Right to Development” in 1986 is an offspring of NIEO.

Uganda which joined NAM in 1964 will become Chairman of the organisation for the next three years. NAM consists of 53 African countries, 39 Asian countries, 26 Latin American and Caribbean countries and two European countries. South Sudan is the only African country which is not a member of NAM. I encourage South Sudan to join NAM in the national interest of that country.

NAM is meeting at a critical time in international politics with wars raging in Ukraine, Sudan and Myanmar and many internal conflicts happening elsewhere in the world.

These are serious threats to world peace and security which does not augur well for the economic and social development of third world countries.

NAM must, therefore, make concerted efforts to address these challenges and problems with a view to finding lasting political solutions.