NAM summit was a landmark gathering for the gender agenda

Uganda hosted the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Heads of State and Government, a forum of 120 member states, from January 15 to 24 at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort.

While Uganda hosting the NAM summit this year was, and continues to be an important milestone for Uganda diplomatically and politically, it is also a great platform for building on the commitments made in Baku on advancing the gender agenda. With Uganda assuming the Presidency of NAM, there exists a renewed impetus to advance women’s rights and empowerment within the movement. From the Uganda NAM Summit declaration, the heads of state and government re-affirmed the importance of achieving the full realization of gender equality and empowerment of women and girls by 2030.

They stressed that violence against women and girls, including manifestations of extreme violence, continues to be a major obstacle to the achievement of gender equality and empowerment of women and agreed to join efforts and continue combating all forms of violence against women and girls until its complete elimination, recognizing the importance of engaging men and boys.

At the sidelines of the NAM summit, women leaders across the globe underscored the urgent need to address gender inequality and empower women globally. A side event, co-organized by the Government of Uganda under the leadership of the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) with support from UNAIDS, UNWOMEN and Uganda Women’s Network, convened to reflect on the progress made by NAM Member states towards the advancement of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

It was a landmark gathering within the NAM framework, symbolizing the growing recognition of women’s instrumental role in the development of NAM countries. It focused on assessing progress, identifying challenges and opportunities, fostering dialogue and collaboration and formulating innovative approaches to overcome persistent obstacles.

By shining a spotlight on the critical issues that affect women, Uganda and the NAM community reaffirm their unwavering dedication to building inclusive and sustainable societies that empower women and girls.

As a result of the NAM women’s side event, CSOs and the women’s movement call upon the government to spearhead the full implementation of the Baku Declaration on advancing the rights of and empowering women globally, to increase efforts to address the emerging challenges and obstacles that persistently undermine comprehensive gender parity and empowerment, including negative social norms and practices and operationalisation and support of the NAM Women Platform to ensure visibility, recognition, and opportunities for collaboration within NAM Member States.

Overall, the NAM Summit in Kampala served as a significant step towards translating commitments into action and furthering the gender agenda.

The outcomes of the NAM Women’s Side Event serve as a powerful call to action for governments, civil society organisations, and stakeholders around the world. It is imperative that we implement the recommendations presented in the communique, ensuring the full realisation of gender equality and women’s empowerment. A sustainable and equitable future is within our reach if we prioritize these actions.