Namilyango at 119 and problem with having govt everywhere

So which school are you going to put as your first choice?” my father asked me in 1983, as I did my homework in my final year as a pupil at Victoria Nile School, Jinja. Had he been born in America, my father, Davis Gawaya, would have made millions playing poker – he has few words and his face gives absolutely nothing away. How he managed to propose to not one but two wives, still beats me.

When he heard my choice of school, he shook his head firmly. “You are going to Namilyango College,” he said, in a way that invited no further discussion about the subject. That is how I ended up at Namilyango on January 30, 1984, the start of a six-year journey. Thank God for parents!

It is at Namilyango College that I met Mr James Amatre, a quiet, soft-spoken West Niler who, I think the Lord put on earth for no reason other than to teach English and Literature – the subjects that were to define my future. Mr Amatre gave no notes; he simply walked into class, opened a book and struck up a conversation with the boys. It was up to you to make notes.

He asked questions that opened up our minds, causing us to read further and make our own analysis. I wouldn’t be what I am today, had I not met Mr Amatre. Someday I’ll write about his colleagues – Comrade Robert Kyaligonza, Ms Yiga, Ruth Etoori and others, who all followed the no-notes tradition.

A few days ago – March 23 to be exact – Namilyango College marked 119 years since the Catholic Mill Hill Fathers established it. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we marked our big day quietly. You can be sure that next year, when Uganda’s oldest secondary school makes 120, we shall find it difficult to be modest, humble, or quiet!!

At Namilyango College we learnt very many important things. The very first is that a quintessential Ngonian, properly brought up and devoted to the Namilyango cause, must think about St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) with considerable distaste and turn up his nose at the sight of a “weevil”. On the other hand, we love Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga and Gayaza High School…and Trinity College Nabbingo.

Further, Namilyango had a paradigm of training kids to be godly, independent, self-regulating and self-reliant. Subjects were taught to be understood and the knowledge applied pragmatically; not just to pass a subject. This was achieved through establishing a free atmosphere for kids to explore, research and discover for themselves. Wednesday afternoon was for kids to take a walk to Seeta, or around, just to appreciate their environment.

The last Saturday of the month we were allowed to spend the day in Kampala. The Mill Hill Fathers, bless their souls, didn’t think it was a good idea to dominate students or over-supervise them.

So we were bred as free spirits, reading widely, thinking deeply. In them days, teachers were scarce and few will believe when we tell them we sat final exams for several subjects without the benefit of a full-time subject teacher.

Namilyango is evidence that the best education today is to be found in the hands of religious institutions – look at SMACK, Kings College Budo, Busoga College Mwiri, Gayaza, Namagunga, Nabbingo, Ndejje, Namugongo, Nabisunsa, Kibuli and many more. The private institutions, unfortunately, tend to focus more on profit and some will do anything to get good grades, including cheating or over-coaching to the point of stuffing answers into kids’ heads.

The government-owned institutions, like anything run by government, are defined by neglect, negligence and I-don’t-care attitude. Things are so bad that even Uganda’s leaders can never be caught taking their children to government schools.

Politically, Namilyango makes a case for the truth that things work better when government is less involved and that Uganda needs less of government and more of empowerment of citizens and non-state actors.

