National high altitude training centre is key for our tourism DNA

How did this concept come up: it all started from the re-awakening of the spirits and souls of the Ugandan heroes and heroines of sports. Akii Bua (RIP), Davis Kamoga and the success of Dorcus Inzikuru in Helisinki; the Commonwealth victory of Moses Kipsiro’s 5,000m and 10,000m. For the deceased, may their souls Rest in Eternal Peace. The living legends ‘Moi Adieu’, the Good Lord shall provide and for the most recent superstars, Peruth Chemutai, Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo, Oscar Chelimo, Halima Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo etc. bravo and continue serving this country.

While Ugandans will be celebrating the two golds, a silver and a bronze for quite a long time with the captivating values of Olympics and exposé of this beautiful country as described by Olympic commentator Rob Walker, truly mentioning the beauty of the Nile in his own words: The Nile Special will be flowing in all the bars in Kampala, unknown to him of the lockdown and curfew close to 16 months. With all the love he describes the beauty and is aware of how great and mighty the Nile is and any synonym or antonym of the Nile’s name makes its great and a tourist event. Even the Egyptians were marveled by its might and named it a great river.

Can the string of winnings over the 48 gracious years then be the moment we can tap into science of sports for tourism. While the obvious is that ‘The National High Altitude Training Centre’ is a sports opportunity, I would believe it could be more than that. The centre can be developed into a Sports Medicines Centre and renamed ‘The National High Altitude Endurance Training Centre’, and becomes a Research and Development centre in human physiology endurance, which becomes an equivalent to the multi-billion lucrative medical tourism around the world. This medicines sports centre can be modelled out and extended for extreme trainings in supra- and extra-normal physiological trainings e.g., sky diving, Aircraft pilot training, sports medicine development etc., we can do far much more than sports only.

The economists can build models of economies and re-engineer new untested but familiar imprints into new designs of economies run on innovative principles of sports and medical sciences. We need to take advantage of the existence of the high altitude the same way our forefathers generously offered their land for the establishment of National Parks in this country. Physiological endurance is huge area of medicines development which includes vaccine technology and other drug developments. For example, let’s ask ourselves how much research has been done in use of face masks in the high altitudes where people are rebreathing extremely thin air: it’s my million-dollar question?

We have engorged ourselves in our traditional ways of tourism, landscape tourism, flora and fauna tourism etc. We need a new ‘DNA’ of tourism in the name of High-Altitude Endurance Training. By good luck, it’s geographically linked to that corridor Kidepo Valley National Park and Sipi-Elgon Game Reserves. With the compelling quest of human success in endurance, certainly we shall attract World Class Elite Athletes, Trainers, Scientists, and Researchers in this training center similar to cultural and sports tourism

Let’s invest in the infrastructure, encourage business owners to invest in such a model of business building into a new unique geo-positioning. This is not a new concept in Uganda, schools and sports proprietors in Uganda, the likes of Mr. Roger Mulindwa have already started investments in sports infrastructure. Let’s incentivize them to invest with interest in sports tourism. A lion still removes ticks from its body using its teeth, it will not bite itself-support the local investors.

By James Elimu

Dr James Elima is the director, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital