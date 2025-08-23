National ID acquisition should be made easier

Someone was once quoted as saying: “Bafumbira are ethnically Banyarwanda. But you cannot say they are Banyarwanda”. This loose remark about Bafumbira and Banyarwanda was made during the launch of the National ID Project very many years ago. But why should Bafumbira be ethnically Bwanyarwanda? Why can’t Banyarwanda be ethnically Bafumbira?

Otherwise, the Bafumbira are itemised in the Third Schedule of the Constitution of Uganda as one of the indigenous communities in Uganda. And I have argued elsewhere that the Bafumbira don’t have (and don’t need) to be qualified by their cultural proximity to the Banyarwanda (either of Rwanda or Uganda).

My people, the Bakonzo, live astride the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Those on the DR Congo side of the border call themselves Bandandi, while the ones on the Ugandan side are called Bakonzo. Both Bandandi and Bakonzo always refer to themselves as Bayira (indigenes or natives).

Omwami Sulait Kalemire, the current traditional leader of the Bandandi (with his court at Butembo), grew up and studied in Uganda. He did his undergraduate studies in Pakistan on a Ugandan scholarship as a bona fide Ugandan citizen. But when Omwami Sulait Kalemire was declared the heir to the traditional leader of the Bandandi, he had to forfeit some aspects of his Ugandanness: he lost (actually renounced) his Ugandan citizenship in order to be presented to the DR Congo President as the bona fide traditional leader of his people. And he could not marry his Ugandan girlfriend (he had to marry Congolese, you know).

Young and naïve (quintessentially Ugandan), he insisted on marrying his Ugandan (Mukonzo) girlfriend. The elders could just not hear of it. They read him the riot act: you have to choose between your ‘Ugandan girl’ and the inheritance of your ancestors. He chose the throne.

Does Omwami Kalemire of Butembo qualify to hold a Ugandan National ID as I do? His late father was, after all, a bona fide Ugandan. And the late Juma Kalemire, Omwami Kalemire’s grandfather, is still revered as one of the grandees of Islam in Kasese. Anecdote In 2006, the DR Congo held general elections. Just a few years after the end of the war, the people were reluctant to register for the elections.

A frustrated government sought recourse in rallying the population using unconventional means. They declared that the voters’ registration card would work as a National ID. Since government had sort of shut down since 1996, there was a generation of Congolese youth who didn’t have National IDs. They made a mad rush for the voters’ registration centres. But that’s not the story.

The story is that most of the youth from Kiburara (my home town 25km to the Uganda-DR Congo border) just crossed to the DRC and registered as bona fide Congolese voters.

And by consequence, they are now Congolese citizens. And my point? Can Nira (the government agency responsible for issuing National IDs) just take their job seriously?

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni register to renew their national identification cards at State House Nakasero on June 10, 2025. PHOTO/PPU

With the importance government systems attach to the National ID, shouldn’t acquisition of National IDs be made a lot easier? Why does it take ages for Nira to process the acquisition of such an important document? Nira needs to educate the population about the importance of the National ID.

Did you know that without a National ID, there are aspects of government you cannot interface with? For instance, without a National ID, one cannot apply for a passport, cannot have a cell phone SIM card registered in their name. And I always rub it in: he cannot acquire titled land. Ditto for a car.

The writer, Asuman Bisiika, is the former executive editor of the East African Flagpost. | [email protected]