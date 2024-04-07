Nato is not a hegemonic burden

As Nato marks its 75th anniversary, the idea that it is free-riding on the United States remains a live issue.

While Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised America’s transatlantic allies for spending too little on defence, it is worth remembering that presidents going back to Dwight D. Eisenhower (including John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, and Barack Obama) also pressured the Europeans to share more of the burden.

But until February of this year, no US president or presidential candidate had ever directly jeopardised the safety of Nato allies by inviting foreign aggressors to attack “delinquent” member states.

Trump’s offensive comments misleadingly equated the Nato defence-spending target (2 percent of GDP) with direct Nato payments.

To some Americans, Trump’s fairness concerns may seem valid. Why should the US pay twice as much as the average Nato ally when it is geographically removed from all major conflict zones?

Part of the answer is that America’s massive military spending is not simply a function of its Nato commitments; rather, it follows from a strategic objective to maintain unmatched military and technological supremacy in the face of escalating great-power rivalries.

Like Greece (whose defence-spending ratio is even higher than America’s), the US exceeds the 2 percent target because doing so is in its interest.

The cost of maintaining 200 US active-duty bases (90 percent of the total) around the world accounts for only 4 percent of overall US military expenditures. Nato is a common good that results from the pursuit of a private national good: US military superiority.

Nato is the blue chip in the US security umbrella – the instrument that allows it to respond rapidly to threats and challenges anywhere in the world. The forward presence of US military forces serves as a deterrent against potential adversaries, reducing the likelihood of conflicts and military challenges to US interests.

Alliances are a distinctive feature of America’s global strategy, setting it apart from other great powers. By providing defence and security, the US can also foster economic cooperation and promote its own values. At a time when digital warfare respects no borders, Nato’s intelligence sharing, joint exercises, and collective cyber-defence mechanisms all reinforce America’s ability to counter new economic and security threats.

Moreover, its position at the centre of regional and global security networks gives the US an unmatched ability to facilitate or obstruct international cooperation as it sees fit. Almost no major decisions or missions can be carried out unless they serve US interests.

By the same token, US-led allied efforts help to protect global trade routes – particularly vital sea lanes – ensuring the free flow of trade and energy supplies.

A secure global commons provides the US with economic leverage over allies and partners, allowing it to shape economic policies, trade agreements, and investment decisions according to its own interests.

Europeans are already preparing for the worst and pushing forward with their project of “strategic autonomy.” Citing vassal risks from great-power competition, French President Emmanuel Macron favours reducing Europe’s reliance on others, particularly the US.

Americans must understand that Nato is not just a mechanism for protecting allies; it is an essential part of a comprehensive strategy that promotes their own interests and sustains their country’s global leadership position.

-- Project Syndicate