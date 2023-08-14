Navigating challenges in poverty eradication Efforts

In Uganda, several poverty eradication projects have been launched. There has been the Entandikwa programme, Poverty Eradication Action Plan (PEAP), NUSAF 1, 2, 3, Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and recently, the Parish Development Model (PDM).

However, despite all these, Uganda is still one of the poorest countries in the world with a substantial number of its people, living in abject poverty. It has been noted that 41 percent of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day.

Many actually believe that all the government-initiated programmes are enriching other people (government technocrats), while accelerating poverty among the beneficiaries.

Launched in 2022, PDM aims at promoting rural development and poverty reduction at the grassroots. According to the Ministry of Local Government, PDM is premised on the model that the Parish Development Committee (PDC) together with common citizens as the end user of social services are better placed to identify and respond to their own needs, priorities, and direct use of resources.

PDM was established to deepen the decentralisation process; improve household income; enable inclusive, sustainable, balanced and equitable socio-economic transformation; and increase accountability at local levels.

Currently, there are many good things that have been said about PDM. Media and politicisation have made the nation awash that the genie is finally out of the bottle. However, on the ground, there are no substantive case studies that can be showcased as a model that actually works.

Thus, it is difficult to predict with certainty whether PDM will fail or succeed, and there are several challenges and potential reasons why it might face difficulties. These include limited resources; capacity and expertise gaps, governance and corruption, socio-cultural factors, sustainability and long-term planning, and connectivity.

It’s important to note that these challenges are not insurmountable. This unpleasant state of affairs, therefore, calls for identification of suitable projects that can be showcased to the population in order to give hope, and inspiration that indeed the PDM project can transform lives.

PDM could borrow ideas from the FCAP project, initiated and implemented by Community Development Centre (CDC), a non-governmental organisation based in Arua City, supporting refugees and host communities. FCAP is a two-year community mobilisation and capacity-building process that establishes a system for development coordination at the community level. It also builds community capacity to engage in development planning and to manage community-level projects.

The FCAP is led by a community-based facilitator, where the planning phase provides a model for how communities can create annual plans outlining community vision, goals, and projects. The phase consists of six-and-a half months of weekly meetings.

During the partnership step, the community sets expectations, develops a vision, elects leaders, and sets community commitments.

During goal-setting, the community brainstorms and prioritises a collective goal and identifies a pathway to reach their goal. During proposal development, the community develops an implementation plan and budget, creates a maintenance plan, completes a risk assessment, and drafts bylaws. The community then receives training and support from a technical advisor who will help revise its proposal to create a strong pathway plan. After this process, the community will receive their grants.

Currently, there are 20 FCAP communities in Terego, and each group receives up to $8,000 (about Shs30m). The villages are both from the host and refugee communities implementing these projects.

The key aspect of the process is sustainability, which lies in the ability of communities to change systems both within the communities and the organisations they partner with.

The fact is PDM lacks role models, yet we could use the FCAP approach.