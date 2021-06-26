NDA encourages herbal medicine production

By Abiaz Rwamwiri More by this Author

There have been several misguided attacks, especially on social media, directed at National Drug Authority (NDA) in regards to its role and how it conducts its regulatory mandate.

The most recent misinformation came after NDA released a statement on June 14 informing the public that it had not undertaken any assessment or approved Covidex, neither had it received any application from the innovator of the Covidex, a drug that was on the market with claims that it treats Covid-19.

In the same statement, NDA noted that it had authorised a number of products from Jena Herbals (U) Ltd, the manufacturers of Covidex who are well aware of the processes with regard to drug development and authorisation before production and sell of herbal medicine.

The statement also highlighted that in the morning of June 14, NDA met with a team from Jena Herbals led by Prof Patrick Ogwang who agreed to follow the necessary processes as per NDA Act and indeed, Prof Ogwang released the statement acknowledging the mistakes made in leaking the herbal drug on the market and agreed to follow NDA established guidelines.



Prof Ogwang has been a close partner with NDA, he took part in the development of Herbal Medicine Guidelines for research and we have authorised several of his herbal products.

When NDA learnt about the sale of Covidex and sought a meeting with its innovators, the intention was not to stop the production but to ensure that innovators follow simple established regulatory procedure of ensuring that the drug meets minimum standards for the safety of all Ugandans.

Of course, we all appreciate that the Covid-19 pandemic has put the public in a desperate state that we will try anything to survive, it’s human. But we also have to understand that NDA is duty-bound to ensure that any drug on the market is authorised, of good quality, safe and efficacious as required by National Drug Policy and Authority Act cap 206.



Some people are condemning NDA for intervening, saying the drug in question is actually relieving symptoms of Covid-19. When NDA intervenes, it is not saying this particular drug doesn’t work, no!

Advertisement

It is to ensure that it is of good quality, safe and efficacious and meets the minimum standards. The process of drug development is not like that of producing a washing detergent; there are human risks and those have to be ruled out.

I would like to inform those who think that NDA is there to suppress local drug and herbal research/innovation to know that our board has a representative from Uganda Herbalist Association and we have a fully-fledged herbal unit that engages, trains and provides technical support to herbal medicine manufacturers to improve the quality of their products.

In the last three years, NDA has notified/authorised more than 190 local herbal products, provided technical support to more than 20 local herbal medicine manufacturers, and this year, we have undertaken more than 20 trainings to herbalists through their respective herbal associations.

We have also collaborated with the Directorate of Industrial Training under the ministry of Education to develop the Herbalists Assessment and Training Package Level one to three, this caters for the production of herbal medicine from the garden to the finished product.

To further support herbal research, we established memorandum of understanding with different institutions and academia including Natural Chemotherapeutic Research Institute, Makerere University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Gulu University to foster research and development of herbal medicine.

To encourage production of local herbal medicine, NDA charges just Shs10,000 to notify a local product, compared to $250 (Shs890,000) for imported herbal drugs. We remain committed to providing the highest standard of drug regulatory service to ensure quality, safety and efficacy of drugs and healthcare products used in Uganda.

Mr Rwamwiri is National Drug Authority public relations manager

arwamwiri@nda.or.ug