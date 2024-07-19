Neglecting Uganda’s creative pulse: A critical look at Budget priorities

As Uganda’s new budget for the Financial Year 2024/2025 takes effect, it’s disheartening to witness the arts and creative industries once again relegated to the periphery.

The meagre allocations and lack of support for this vital sector starkly remind us of the government’s failure to recognise the transformative impact of creativity on economic growth and cultural development.

Despite compelling evidence to the contrary, such as Unesco’s finding that seven out of 10 graduates aspire to join the creative industry, and the Uganda Revenue Authority’s acknowledgment of the creative industries as the 20th largest taxpayer following a two-year lockdown, the arts sector remains grossly underfunded.

The creative industries not only drive economic activity but also synergistically boost sectors such as telecommunications through increased data consumption and device sales.

Art and culture are not mere luxuries; they are fundamental to our national identity and heritage. They possess the power to inspire, educate, and unify our society. Yet, the lack of substantive investment in this sector persists in the new budget.

The government’s default position continues to view creative industries as low-priority areas, evidenced by a historical allocation of only 0.003 percent of the National Budget.

Paltry sums allocated to arts and culture are insufficient to meet even basic needs, let alone foster growth. The absence of initiatives to support filmmakers, visual artists, musicians, and writers is glaring.

This neglect represents a missed opportunity to harness the abundant creative potential within our country.

While the minister of Finance acknowledged Ugandan talents during the Budget reading, stating: “Those of you with talents, we will support you,” the allocated Budget to the creative industries tells a different story.

Despite the creative industries posting a commendable 12 percent growth rate last year, outpacing sectors like agriculture, no provisions were made to sustain this momentum.

When the President sent back the Appropriations Bill to Parliament for reconsideration, not a single creative industry activity was considered. Moreover, the two activities initially included in the Bill were later removed, exacerbating the sector’s marginalisation.

Advocates such as Mzee Bwanika of Connect for Culture Africa (CFCA) express disappointment that Uganda, a signatory to the African Union’s commitment to allocate one percent of the National Budget to the creative industries, has yet to honour this pledge.

CFCA, dedicated to bolstering cultural sectors across the continent, emphasises the benefits of public funding for the arts. Uganda’s failure to prioritise this commitment is a setback for creative industries nationwide.

Legendary artist Raga Dee of the National Culture Forum (NCF) laments this lack of government interest. The impressive 12 percent growth rate achieved by the creative industries last year, surpassing even agriculture, underscores their potential to drive economic development, create jobs, and showcase our culture globally. Yet, the Budget lacks provisions to support this flourishing sector adequately.

Furthermore, the Budget missed opportunities to reduce data costs, benefiting music, film, and literature by stimulating the local streaming and downloading markets. Incentives for infrastructure development, such as tax waivers for Ugandans investing in digital service platforms or content distribution networks, were also absent.

Similarly, there was no review of exorbitant fees for permits, classification, and copyright registration, which continue to hinder access for many creatives and stifle sector growth.

We urge the government to take decisive steps to support creative industries. It’s time to translate rhetoric into action by implementing concrete measures like tax incentives, infrastructure development, and reduced regulatory costs. Uganda’s vibrant creative talent deserves nurturing and support. Anything less is a disservice to our heritage, our economy, and our future.