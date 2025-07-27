Nelson Mandela’s legacy is now our full responsibility

Last Friday, the world came together to celebrate the Nelson Mandela International Day to remember a man who never bowed down to oppression, racial inequalities and human denigration during apartheid days in South Africa. Officially declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2009, the day is a call to action, reminding each person that they have the ability and power to transform the world.

To commemorate the day, several remarks by world leaders about Mandela’s life were made; however, UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez’s stood out for me, saying “Mandela’s legacy is now our responsibility”.

“Nelson Mandela showed how one can transform oppression, struggle and subjugation into reconciliation, social justice and unity,” part of his statement read. This year’s celebrations come at a critical time when the world is going through several full-scale wars, nuclear conflicts, trade and tariff wars, civil unrest, food and healthcare crises, climate catastrophes, declining democracy and multilateralism.

Mandela’s legacy should remind the young generation about the human-centred principles and values he envisioned, right from his early days as a grassroots anti-apartheid leader, to life in prison and eventually an exemplary presidency and global figure.

During his trial days, Mandela’s life teaches the privileged persons in society to speak up against injustices and restlessly push back against oppression, racial abuse, bad governance and unfairness in all its forms. Mandela unequivocally fought for the human dignity, rights, and freedoms of everyone, regardless of their ideological differences.

Unfortunately, some of his hard-earned scores, common good deliberations and sacrifices have been eroded today, even in his backyard in South Africa. It’s absurd that in this post-Mandela generation, undemocratic tendencies such as kleptocracy, totalitarianism, dictatorship and authoritarianism are growing rapidly and spreading.

One of the invaluable lessons of Mandela’s life is not making political power a personal commodity by a sitting president, as we are witnessing in several African countries. Despite spending most of his resourceful years in prison, later to become the first Black president of South Africa, Mandela served only one term in office and handed over power peacefully.

The idea of hoarding power as a personal possession by post-independence African liberators has tragically exposed Libya, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, DR Congo, among others, to endless military coups, civil wars, political instabilities, refugee crises and economic setbacks.

Even after serving 27 years in prison, Mandela did not seek vengeance against those who imprisoned him, but rather chose reconciliation and forgiveness.

He is remembered when he introduced a “One Team, One Nation” slogan ahead of the Rugby World Cup, later joining Springbok captain Francois Pienaar in lifting the trophy together.

Today, the issue threatening world peace and stability is extremism. Therefore, it is incumbent upon our future generations to elevate Mandela’s efforts of building unity, tolerance and co-existence as remedies to long-lasting peace.

Mandela’s legacy underpins press freedom and independent media as the lifeblood of democratic societies; therefore, an indictment now upon our future leaders to safeguard free press and independent media.

Mandela’s legacy echoes climate action, environmental protection, restoration and conservation. We need to protect our wetlands, freshwater sources and forests in an era where Africa’s vast forests and wetlands are being degraded.

In line with the UN secretary general’s call, it’s our full responsibility to sustain his efforts by promoting civic education, youth empowerment, women's emancipation, rule of law and democracy for a fair, just and equitable society.

Mr Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst [email protected]