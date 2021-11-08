Never ignore human factors for quality work output

In Africa, organisations do not yet recognise the impact of human factors in our activities. Yet, in all our activities, there is always that influence of error.

Since this error involves the human being, we now find that the human error factor has become an important aspect to consider in our work today.

It is time to take care of the human factor influence. Whether we are only holding meetings, there is a need to mind about human factors. We cannot ignore it anymore.

Human factors are now as vital to a process engineer in a production line, the way it is to a surveyor carrying out route surveys. So much so that when one realises that the readings they record have errors, they need to pause and find out the cause.

It is not a punishable act to request a colleague to check another’s results or even the process. Ask a colleague to appraise your work because 99 percent of the time you are doing your work, the human factor elements are playing a part in it.

Human factors play a hindering role in our performance most of the time. It is a silent presence in all aspects of our work and daily life. It causes errors in outputs, undesired and unsafe outcomes.

In jobs where safety is a priority, it is the root cause of accidents. Investigations always lead us to human factors as the cause of accidents.

As we recognise human factors, there is also a need to maintain an acceptable level of discipline and be aware of the hidden conditions that occasionally happen, that make us deviate from the obvious things.

As this is our routine, there is a need to always be alert and work towards ensuring that we avoid conditions that lead to such errors. If we do not, then we run the risk of accidents.

Let us also not conduct investigations to penalise our employees but rather to make corrections for process improvement.

Harness the ability of colleagues at the workplace to identify those latent conditions and deal with them before they become the real deal. It is the real deal because human factors come due to other combined factors like organisational and job factors that interact to influence the reliability of the human being on the job.

Therefore, let us make our human resources more reliable at work. That will allow them to produce desired results.

But we can also make our human resources unreliable on the job. That will force them to output bad results.

As part of the solution, we need to arrange our workplaces and make them conducive. In doing this, we mitigate the possibility of human error.

The equipment and systems that our human beings operate need to reduce some human errors.

Another solution is to fit the tasks and the methods to the human resources, like the operator of the facility or equipment. Doing this ensures the improvement of quality and productivity.