New Financial Year begins amid gloom

Uganda’s new Financial Year (FY) begins on Thursday, July 1. In line with a practice and tradition which started in the 1960s, Finance ministers of the three original East African Community (EAC) countries, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, delivered their national Budgets the same day on Thursday, June 10.

In Canada the fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends March 31, while in the USA it’s from October 1 to September 30.

When I was an undergraduate student at Makerere College of the University of East Africa in the 1960s, our academic year coincided with the financial years of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

A comparative analysis of the Budgets of the three EAC countries shows some interesting differences and similarities. Unlike in the 1960s when the overall size of the Budgets of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda were more or less the same, the new Budget of Kenya is twice that of Tanzania and almost three times that of Uganda which raises many troubling questions for our country.

In US dollar terms, Kenya’s Budget for 2021/2022 is $34b (Shs120 trillion), that of Tanzania is $15.6b (Shs55 trillion) and that of Uganda is $12.7b (about Shs45 trillion) which explains why Kenya is now classified as a middle-income economy. On the contrary, Uganda, under gross NRM regime mismanagement and misrule, is not only lagging behind, but much of the former “pearl of Africa’’ appears to be sliding rapidly towards a dubious category called a fourth world country. What a tragedy!

One of the similarities in the Budgets is that the three countries plan to borrow heavily ($15.88 billion) from external and domestic sources to fund economic recovery plans and ambitious infrastructure projects, such as roads, railways and for Uganda and Tanzania the Hoima-Tanga crude oil pipeline. This will increase the alarming debt burden of the three countries. In the 1960s and 1980s, under UPC-led governments, the priority sectors for the purpose of allocating financial resources in the national Budget were education, agriculture and health to fight ignorance, poverty and disease which are sadly rampant in Uganda today.

The priority sectors of the NRM regime outlined in the new Budget are defence, energy, works and transport, including infrastructure. It goes without saying that these are wrong priorities for a poor developing country like Uganda whose leading and primary resource are its gallant, industrious and law-abiding people. Hence, the need for government to invest heavily in the health, development and prosperity of Uganda’s human resources.

The defence and security sector was allocated a whopping Shs6.9 trillion which is the lion’s share of Uganda’s resource envelope, allegedly to pay for military operations in South Sudan and eastern DR Congo which is infested with numerous rebel groups and bandits, including the notorious ADF rebels.

The bitter and unpleasant truth is that this enormous and wasteful military budget, much of it classified expenditure, is for the protection and survival of an unpopular regime.

At the recent January 14 elections, Luweero, which for more than 30 years was the political Mecca of NRM, and the rest of Buganda voted decisively and overwhelmingly against NRM and supported NUP which is barely one year old as a political party.

The NRM regime’s predicament in Buganda is not a military problem, but a political problem created entirely by the corrupt, decadent, incompetent and dishonest NRM regime. There is no lasting, credible and viable military solution to political problems.

NRM must find a peaceful and political solution to the political problems it has created which made its former ally Buganda to reject the so-called multi-ideological mass party. I tell you, the use of force and intimidation will not change the minds and position of Ugandans who have finally seen the light. Uganda deserves a lot better.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

hacemah1@gmail.com