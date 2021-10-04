New innovations can create food security in Africa

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Poverty and hunger are on the rise in Africa despite its abundant land mass and large farming population.

Agriculture being the backbone of most developing economies in Africa holds pregnant solutions to food insecurity and a spectrum of deficiency diseases affecting Africa.

However, this potential has not been fully tapped into to make it rise to the occasion of commercialised agriculture that can provide employment, continuously and adequately feed Africans and nurture economic growth in the countries.

To see this in print , we need combined efforts between large and small scale farmers, government and educational institutions to provide thinking minds and dedicated personnel to act as movers of change.

Government needs to make policies that will not only support agriculture but also get directly involved in it through parastatals. Buying produce from farmers can offer direct support while policies supporting climate change and environmental consciousness, rural development, and artificial irrigation can support indirectly.

Educational institutions should promote research projects related to agriculture for capacity building in rural areas and take students for academic trips to food processing companies.

Compared to other continents, Africa is lagging behind in terms of reaching its full potential in agricultural output. It is this state that has pushed stakeholders in the agriculture value chain to find lasting solutions.

Market information has been identified as critical point in spearheading the campaign for a food secure Africa. For a while now, research has focused solely on production and, therefore, farmers produce good quality crops but lack avenues to trade.

It is with this mind that innovations on market information were developed. These innovations not only seek to provide farmers and stakeholders with essential information but also empower the farmers to trade and compete in both regional and global markets.

The use of ICTs has enabled farmers to access information on market prices, patterns, and weather changes to enable them make informed decisions.

The major challenge faced with this is that the innovations need a certain level of educational background and technological expertise yet most of the rural farmers are illiterate. This makes it difficult for these innovations to be adopted and beneficial.

This dilemma calls for government to support the private sector and NGOs through offering public education programmes to help educate and train farmers on the use of modern machines.

Such innovations play a major role in the sector. They will also provide jobs for the rising population of the continent.

Production alone is not enough. We need food processing companies near these farms to bring the youth to rural areas and closer to the farms. This will rejuvenate the spirit of agriculture from old and rigid people to young innovative and aggressive minds that can elevate the food security, reduce antisocial crimes and solve problems related to rural-urban migration.

Farmers should be empowered to form groups or cooperatives as this will be the easiest way to find financial support and to have good produce.

Post harvesting technology should be reinforced so that the production will be conserved for a long time. Government policy should encourage banks to feel free to give loans to farming groups or cooperatives so that the investment would be high, hence production.

Insurance companies should start to insure agricultural activities as disasters as climatic conditions might affect crops and even damage some.

With technological innovations, Africa can put an end to hunger if they work closely with policy makers.

