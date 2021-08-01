New licence plates for a very old problem

By Angella Nampewo More by this Author

Since we received assurances from the government’s chief of legal, I have stopped fretting about whether or not vehicles are going to be tracked and started trying to imagine how they are going to do it.

I am storing away my questions on why we want to do this and whether we really want to do this at all. If it’s going down as surely as the deal has been inked, then how is it going to work? Before I went off on a tangent, jumping to my own conclusions, I did try to engage some experts to explain the tech but some threw up their hands and plain refused to go on the record.

All they could tell me was that there are several technologies available that would give the government access to follow you around and they refused to point at any, saying they have no clue which one government would pick and they are not going to commit themselves. That left me to my own devices, working to fill in the blanks.

Imagine the control room at the vehicle command centre, with screens filled with maps and intersections, little blobs of cars, motorcycles and any other moving things criss-crossing city intersections and village roads.



It could be fascinating stuff but it would be hard to pick out who was about to commit a crime or to determine if the person riding in that vehicle registered to Alpha really wasn’t Delta who had stolen it to commit a crime or what if some Delta’s figure out how to dismantle the whole thing, throw away the chip and go on their merry way? It’s not unlikely, licence plates theft has been rampant in recent years. Let’s say it all works perfectly and we know exactly who was at which spot doing what, are we also planning to change the response time taken to track down criminals? An interesting explanation was given recently, when a bunch of thugs on motorcycles mobbed a man and robbed him: The CCTV guys saw it but initially, it looked like an accident. That left me wondering, if it had really been an accident happening, that was still some serious melee in broad daylight in a fairly central location, surely some response team could have rounded the bend to check out the fracas. CCTV footage clearly has only helped us so much.

Despite being seen on camera, many criminals, especially the boda boda kind, have been riding off into the sunset, never to be seen again or to locations far off from the long arm of the law. Outside of the privacy questions which linger, installing trackers, like other interventions before it, we are going to assume, is a system that is well meant to rid us of criminals.

However, like the other efforts before it, it may turn out to be an expensive and intrusive non-starter if we do not fix the basic problems of policing. If there is no real will to catch criminals or if the criminals have godfathers, we are back to square one.

Also, let’s hope that there will be no malfunctions because someone ‘ate’ the money and bought fake parts, which don’t really work. Corruption is one of our biggest problems after all. All too often, there is a scandal brewing somewhere over some public procurement. If all goes well and the right people are hired, the best equipment is put in place and it turns out the contractor is not bankrupt, I will most certainly not be buying or registering a vehicle any time soon.

Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant

angella.nampewo@gmail.com



