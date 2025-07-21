New TIN strategy is a win-win

In a significant move to intensify its efforts to boost domestic revenue and modernise its tax systems, the government has proposed, among several others, the Tax Procedures Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025. It is a key reform aimed at enhancing compliance, streamlining processes, and broadening the tax base. It is set to modernise how taxpayers are identified and managed, in turn strengthening national revenue systems, enhancing public accountability, and making it easier for both individuals and organisations to comply with tax laws. At the heart of the Bill is the introduction of a new, streamlined approach to issuing Tax Identification Numbers (TINs). The new structure allows a person or entity to use an existing identification number as their TIN, depending on their legal and operational status. For individuals, the NIN issued by the National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira) will now serve as their TIN.

For companies and other non-individual entities, a registration number provided by the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) will function as their tax identification. In cases where a person or entity is based outside Uganda, but has tax obligations within the country, a foreign tax identification number will be acceptable—provided it originates from a jurisdiction with which Uganda has a tax treaty or agreement for the exchange of information. This proposed reform is a timely and strategic step in Uganda’s development. By linking tax identification with existing national and institutional records, the Bill eliminates duplication, reduces administrative burdens, and closes long-standing gaps in taxpayer registration. It brings clarity and uniformity to the system, making compliance easier and more predictable for citizens and businesses alike.

In addition to simplifying identification, the Bill proposes the establishment of a centralised register for all non-individual entities operating in Uganda. This register, to be managed by the URSB, will become the official national database for companies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), partnerships, and other organisations. This measure is expected to enhance transparency, support law enforcement and regulatory agencies, and make it easier to verify the legitimacy of business entities operating within Uganda’s borders. The Bill also aims to ensure only properly identified and registered individuals or entities can engage in formal economic activities. It proposes that no government institution, local authority, or regulatory body should issue licenses, permits, or authorisations for conducting business unless the applicant provides a valid NIN, registration number, or an acceptable foreign TIN.

This not only safeguards the integrity of Uganda’s regulatory systems but also protects compliant businesses from unfair competition by unregistered or informal actors. Furthermore, the Bill stipulates that government bodies must not register any instruments, such as land titles or commercial contracts, unless the person lodging the instrument is properly identified through the same mechanisms. This reform supports greater transparency in transactions, helps combat fraud, and contributes to a more secure and reliable public records system. In order to ensure smooth implementation, the Bill gives the Minister of Finance the authority to develop and issue detailed procedures and requirements for registering non-individual entities.

This will allow for a flexible and responsive approach that can adapt to the changing needs of the economy and emerging challenges in the tax system. The reform is expected to boost revenue collection, increase trust in public institutions, and create a more level playing field for all businesses. It also positions Uganda as a more attractive destination for investors by aligning local tax systems with international practices. The new TIN stands out as a timely and necessary step. As implementation draws near, individuals and businesses alike must assess their readiness to embrace a more disciplined, efficient and modern tax culture.

The writer, Sandra Nakuya , is a manager, Tax at Ernst & Young

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of EY, but of the writer.



