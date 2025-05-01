New Uneb UCE grading: Facts and fallacies

Following the rollout of the Revised Lower Secondary Curriculum (RLSC) that involved the adoption of a competence-based curriculum as opposed to the knowledge acquisition curriculum, there has been a shift in assessment of students from a mainly rote memory model exam to a comprehensive exam model that includes use of formative and summative assessment, end of cycle assessment and project work. Nevertheless, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) matrix for awarding scores seems not to have changed fundamentally. The usual clear cut showcasing of excellent results at UCE, very good results, good results and poor results has been hidden in a smoke screen that has left mainly the public in a wonderland. A number of head teachers and staff have celebrated this development since it creates an impression that, on average, all students in a given school, for example, passed with result one, equating it to the old UCE first grade! While one of the underlying principles of the Revised Lower Secondary Curriculum (RLSC) is to focus on individual learner's achievement and to recognise every learner's effort however meagre, the challenge is that the new 2024 Uneb UCE grading more or less reflects the old Uneb UCE grading system and defeats the purpose of watering down the previous cut-throat competitive ranking of students and schools’ performances. It is a fact that the new Uneb 2024 UCE grading is not fundamentally different from previous grading.

Why? For a student who scored an A in the new grading system, it was equivalent to a D1 or D2, a B was equivalent to C3 and C4, C was equivalent to C5 and C6, D equivalent to P7 and P8 and an E was equivalent to an F9! In fact, students who scored only E's in all subjects ended with result 3 or grade 3. What I consider the most fallacious label is Result One. It is deceptive in that it suggests a student in grade one passed and as an example, all the 34 Ankole Diocesan ordinary secondary schools had their students pass in Result One. However this did not stop us from posting 222 E's. Some of the scores of these students are just average and not super. No wonder some competitive advanced-level schools only admitted students with As and to a smaller extent Bs. The rationale behind the new UCE 2024 grading seems to arise from a school of thought emphasising “Equality of out-comes” which seeks to deliberately force equality of all participants to ensure an equitable share of the award.

This school of thought is largely the raison d’être of public education system in England where indiscipline and limited chances of academic success pertain (Contrasting Ironies; 2024;53). The opposite of this school of thought is “Equality of opportunity” which the old UCE curriculum favoured as it focused on availing equal chances to all (which is practically impossible) and awarding the best of the best. There is a need to ask serious questions of the intention of the new curriculum and the new Uneb grading system so that we gain from both instead of possibly aping the European model of promoting equality of opportunity as opposed to outcomes. The media will need to be brought on board in ranking students and schools following scientifically tested research parameters to avoid creating a wrong impression.

Rt Rev Prof Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa (PhD) is the Bishop of Ankole Diocese, an Associate Professor of Religious Education and Chancellor of Bishop Stuart University.



