Newspapers: When solutions become problems

By Nicholas Sengoba

Finding himself in a situation of anxiety towards the title run in the 2003 season of the English Premier League, the former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson famously coined the phrase “squeaky bum time.”

It captured the unease on the technical bench that made sitting still, a gargantuan task. Man U as is also fondly known, was at some point standing neck and neck with rivals Arsenal FC at the top of the table. Ferguson’s coinage aptly describes the fretfulness within Uganda’s ‘traditional media’ at the moment.

No one - from the managing editor to the newspaper vendor - knows if the job will still be available in the next few months. Everyone is cutting back on staff, squeezing the pay for the ones that remain and other measures otherwise known as cost cutting.

Some blame it on the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced everyone, including readers, viewers and advertisers to cut back on their expenditure on everything, including the media.

It has been a long journey to where we are. Globally, especially for print journalism, there has been pressure as sales go down and many resort to electronic versions of receiving their news.

Social media is also somewhat to blame. You get your story nice and raw without the restrictions of the gate keepers in the traditional newsroom, who work while looking over their shoulders. Their mindfulness is of the laws of the land. Then they have to be politically correct not to annoy the moral legion and careful to the sensitivities of both commercial interests and the high-handed political powers that be.

Their reports may not suit the angry reader who wants a spade to be called a spade, and not have a thieving government official politely accused of simply not accounting for tax payer’s money.

So copy sales have been going down steadily and understandably as a business, newspapers have to either find a way of pushing up sales or bite the bullet and cut back wherever possible to stay afloat. We have been around long enough to see many efforts coming to almost nothing.

There was a time when it was decided that there was need to water down on the ‘hard stuff’ and make it sexy and appealing to the youthful reader. Politics and economics gave way to more social reporting, which was more pictorial, largely gossipy, saucy and slightly amorous.

We then decided that maybe giving prominence to history would ironically introduce ‘new’ content. For instance, it works well for reports about Idi Amin, especially the embellished ones are quite captivating, but many may still download and share them over the Internet. The common trend now is to thin out, especially on the side of print then go multimedia.

Yes, print for the old-fashioned, who love the smell of the printer’s ink, then go digital and have those who have moved on, subscribe and have the e-newspaper version. That way you save on newsprint, ink, electricity, labour, transport, salaries and wages, vending costs, etc.

Will it work? The answer lies in the current business model in the industry. There is more emphasis on the bottom line, then other things come later.

If owners put pressure on hired management to deliver a quick return on their investment or else they hit the road, it will be a constant squeaky bum time operation. There won’t be time for patient building and development of robust newsrooms that are properly facilitated especially in terms of finances.

Good journalism comes at a cost. You have to invest considerably. It is essential to spend on serious investigative journalism and that will require money to travel far and wide, a good network, you may have to facilitate sources, etc.

If you don’t, then you are limited to merely reporting events, press conferences and reviewing reports about studies done by NGOs. In so doing a media house becomes a decent glorified blog.

But above all, the foot soldiers in the newsroom must know what they are doing. Simply paying them well is not enough. They will need constant hands on training, which is best done by learning from old hands, who have been there and done that.

The challenge with most of the cost-cutting that is popular these days, is that it gets rid of the old guard in favour of the young ones, who may accept lesser pay. In that, you lose out on the encyclopedic experience of many who are laid off.



So when you go digital you will find yourself in almost the same place that you started. You may end up with newsrooms that are short on general knowledge and practical skills good enough to deliver exciting journalism that would attract a reader to subscribe.



If the cost-cutting measures on the way to the promised digital land water down newsrooms, then you will have a case where the solution will be a problem.

Mr Sengoba is a commentator on political and social issues

Twitter: @nsengoba