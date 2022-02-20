Next battle in Covid fight will be civil disobedience

The wave is said to be at an end here. Our consciousness of Covid-19 seems to be waning too. This is natural after two years in the wringer. Thousands, millions of dollars have been spent on Covid-19 tests by individuals, corporations and governments. We have lived with and continue to live under mask mandates, vaccine mandates and although the economy has been reopened, many are still reeling from the effects of the slow-downs, shutdowns and lockdowns. This, coupled with all the other losses suffered in terms of human lives and education, among others.

It has all been heavy, hard-hitting and to some, frankly tiring. You can tell from the people lashing out against their governments across the world, protesting this mandate or that. The trucker protests in Canada have been declared a national public order emergency by the prime minister, the first declaration of its kind under Canada’s Emergencies Act.

Back home and abroad, the more progress we seem to have made in treatment and prevention of Covid-19, the more divisive the next steps seem to become. With decreasing evidence of Covid-19 at home and resignation among some societies abroad, there will be growing resentment against the authorities seeking to enforce preventive measures going forward.

So far, there have been protests across all the major continents of the world. According to the Global Peace Index, as of July 2021, there had been around 50,000 protests linked to the pandemic worldwide, 5,000 of which were violent.

The Global Peace Index (GPI) is a report produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) which measures the relative position of nations’ and regions’ peacefulness. The GPI ranks 172 independent states and territories out of 188 countries and territories with undisputed sovereignty.

Some of the issues in contention included citizens versus governments on lockdowns, compulsory vaccinations, nature of enforcement of Covid rules and quarantine rules. While some were protesting compulsory vaccinations in countries like Kazakhstan, economic distress was a leading cause of protests in the world including in countries such as the Philippines, in France and India.

Following on from the convoy demo in Canada, there have been copycat uprisings, with peoples of the world seeking to take back their freedom, among other things. In this phase of Covid-19 management, authorities across the world have much more to deal with beyond the virus. The people whose welfare they seek to ensure do not seem to trust the motives of their leaders or find the measures too restrictive and excessive.

In the Covid-19 era, world leaders are jugglers trying to strike a balance between keeping their populations healthy and causing pandemonium when the people are ticked off. In the age of massive information and misinformation, leaders have to contend with lots of protestations from all corners. There are people with very strong and immovable opinions when it comes to masking, vaccination and curfew among others.

We are getting to that point where even if you make vaccination mandatory in order to access certain places, you will have people telling you they would rather forego entry and forfeit all opportunities if vaccination is the condition. A case in point is Novak Djokovic, ranked the world’s number one in tennis, who has stated that he is willing to forego tournaments that could put him ahead in the game.