Nira needs to reassure public on its competence

As the National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira) prepares to embark on the mass enrolment and renewal of National Identity cards, one important question emerges: Will Uganda’s new ID system build trust, or will it merely repeat the failures of the past?

For nearly a decade, Uganda’s digital ID system has been marred by bureaucratic inefficiencies and the exclusion of marginalised groups. ‘Chased Away and Left to Die’, a report by the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), Unwanted Witness and New York University underscores this issue.

The ‘ndaga muntu’ system intended to promote inclusivity, has instead led to the exclusion of one-third of Uganda’s adult population, and has become a barrier for women and older persons, as well as many other disadvantaged individuals, to access their human rights. This history of disenfranchisement has eroded public trust in the system.

With the current IDs set to expire in the 2024/2025 financial year, Nira’s upcoming mass enrolment exercise represents an opportunity to rebuild trust. Approximately 17.4 million Ugandans have not been captured by the Nira database, highlighting the need for clear and accessible information. However, current efforts to disseminate information through media and the Nira website have proven inadequate. These channels often fail to reach rural and underserved populations with limited access to digital devices and the internet, leaving many without essential information.

The lack of detailed and accessible information mirrors issues in the past where citizens struggled with incomplete or misleading guidance on ID forms, often resorting to paying for assistance due to misinformation. To restore trust, NIRA must prioritise transparency and ensure information is both comprehensive and accessible.

A comprehensive roadmap of the process should be widely disseminated. This roadmap should include detailed steps of the registration exercise, timelines, physical locations of registration points and clear explanations of what is required from individuals.

Nationwide public sensitisation campaigns at the parish level should be undertaken so that communities are well-informed about what to do and what to expect. Clarity is also needed on how the old and new ID systems will coexist in the interim transition period.

Building trust also involves addressing privacy concerns. While the digital ID system was introduced to enhance security, privacy issues remain a significant concern. The principle of data minimisation requires collecting only the information necessary for the system’s purpose. Nira must reassess data collection practices to mitigate risks associated with breaches and misuse.

In an era where data breaches and privacy concerns are rampant, citizens need assurance that their personal information will be handled with the utmost competence, care and security.

To this end, Nira should be able to provide information on the security and privacy controls it has within its system. Transparent communication about how data is collected, stored, and used can alleviate public fears and safeguard citizen’s private information.

These elements are not just administrative niceties but basic foundations for guaranteeing the system’s success and acceptance. The value realised by the government from the National ID system as a tool for increasing accountability far exceeds the investment in setting up the system and this is why addressing the existing challenges within the ID system should be prioritised.

