No. 11: Thou shalt not be found out

Yes, that was our ‘11th Commandment’. The exact context (and ‘ground of our being’) was Nabumali High School of the wonderful 1950s into the 1960s.

In addition to the fixed and well known 10 Commandments, we cheekily coined – in the fittingly archaic English of the King James Bible – ‘Thou shalt not be found out’. And woe to you if you broke this one!

Indeed every surviving Nabumalian from that cheerful generation is sure to be still retaining that extra commandment of ours on his/her cerebral hard disc.

You could call it our ‘postscript’, our PS to The Decalogue, the Jewish total of 10 ‘Thou shalt not’ and ‘Thou shalt’ as inscribed on those legendary tablets of stone on Mount Sinai and twice (the original and the replica) respectively carried down by Moses to the waiting crowd of Israelites in the wilderness.

As every scribe and every letter writer knows, a postscript is an appendage to the main document or letter. It has, within it, a sense of, ‘Oh, there is this one also, let me stick it at the end’, as if it is an afterthought but, in fact, is not.

It contains an idea which is within the scribe or letter writer from the very beginning but has to wait inside the mind till the very end to find its spot on the paper, and when it finally does get onto the paper, it enjoys deliberate terminal emphasis. And such was our 11th Commandment.

Of course, we could have made our 11th Commandment come before the 1st Commandment, in which case we could have called it the introductory commandment, or the preliminary commandment, or the mother of all commandments.

But whether considered to be the first or the last, it would still have the meaning of: You can break each and every commandment, and get away with it – as long as no one finds out!

Ah, where is Obonyo Nyumba, my class-mate, the jovial teenage boy from West Budama, to the west of Tororo Town? Or, where is the octogenarian that he may have become by now? He is the one I fondly remember as making the most lively and timely references to the 11th Commandment.

The unvoiced but well understood immediate situation in which individual daring boys among us had to make sure they were ‘not found out’, was that of crossing, in the dark hours of early evening before lights-out, the unlit road that separated the girls’ hostel from the rest of the school buildings.

But if one such daring boy made it across the said road at a forbidden hour and he was not caught by the master-on-duty, was not ‘found out’ – then, it was concluded by the master-on-duty that no wayward schoolboy had crossed Hostel Road that night! Ah, a school rule had been broken, but the doer of the deed not ‘found out’ and, therefore, nothing untoward had happened, status quo maintained.

Fast-forward: to Uganda in the 21st Century. Thou shalt not be found out. Everywhere you look, there is abundant evidence that, without having needed to go through Nabumali High School, most Ugandans instinctively have in their blood the equivalent of the 11th Commandment.

Amazing things are daily perpetrated everywhere in the nation – from high political offices to urban ghettos – that ingeniously erase all traces of one’s possibly being ‘found out’.

But if there should be any likelihood of your personally being ‘found out’, please take heed of Chinua Achebe’s wise advice about eating a toad: if you must eat a toad, make sure you eat a fat and juicy one.

If you eat a Ugandan toad (and you might be ‘found out’ in the course of doing so), eat one as fat and juicy as GAVI fund, Covid-19 funds, Uganda Airlines, and NSSF – not a thin and dry one like a Karamoja iron sheet!



Prof Wangusa is a poet and novelist. [email protected]