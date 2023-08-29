No, Nema is not a wetlands authority

On Monday, August 21, Ms Joan Alobo, the Woman Member of Parliament (MP) for Soroti City, wrote an opinion in Daily Monitor titled, ‘Why not merge NEMA, NFA with UWA?’ which largely castigated the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) for not fully managing the wetlands, and further commented on the National Forestry Authority (NFA), and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

I wish to appreciate the MP for picking interest in the subject of environment. Her concern shows that there are people interested in what we do, and the health of Mother Nature.

Environment management in Uganda is a decentralised function. Therefore, Nema works with other players such as local governments including districts, urban and local councils; and agencies such as NFA and UWA. Ministries and departments such as Ministry of Water and Environment, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, the Wetlands Management Department (WMD), and many others. These are generally referred to as ‘lead agencies’. But there are other private stakeholders such as Non-Governmental Organisations, Community Based Organisations, and others.

Nema is the principal agency in Uganda mandated to coordinate, monitor, regulate and supervise all matters to do with the environment in this country. .

Ms Alobo alleges that Nema and NFA continue to “demonstrate neither authority nor concern for posterity.” And she adds that “Nema has watched nearly all the wetlands being encroached on…”

It is not true that Nema has just watched. The legislator ought to be aware that we permanently suspended further issuance of wetlands user permits on September 2, 2021, as the first step to restore sanity in wetlands utilisation in the country.

I grieve to see that an MP does not know which entity is in charge of wetlands. This is the common view of a multitude of individuals in Uganda.

WMD, which is a department in the Water and Environment ministry is responsible for the wetlands. WMD is mandated to manage wetland resources with a goal to sustain the biophysical and socio-economic values of the wetlands in Uganda for present and future generations.

Nema comes in through receiving and evaluating Environmental and Social Impact Assessments, but like I have said, the Authority suspended approval and issuance of any wetland-related permits about two years ago. And for those who follow environmental activity in Uganda you must have noticed a rise in enforcement efforts that lead to the arrest and prosecution of wetland degraders.

About land titles, Nema does not issue any land title. The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development does.

And for forests, it is the NFA that is mandated to manage the country’s central forest reserves through demarcating, re-surveying and maintaining them; while UWA is responsible for the management and protection of wildlife in and outside protected areas.

True, just like other public institutions, Nema gets funding from government. But there is much more than funding that runs an institution. There are hitches, yes, but we are working and the world is beginning to applaud our efforts.

Many government institutions perpetually face financial and staffing challenges. Nema is not an exception. The funds the institution gets – about Shs18 billion - are still inadequate, and we need more staff.

Today, Nema has less than 150 employees who are expected to traverse the entire country to do the extensive duty required of the Authority. There is also a very small fleet of vehicles, and most of them are in bad mechanical shape. Many lead agencies, too, operate in similar circumstances.

If we address these challenges as a country, I believe Nema and other government agencies will perform better. UWA’s case is a little different. These get a slightly bigger than Shs100 billion budget, and their staff numbers go far above 2,500.

As a leader, Ms Alobo should be telling us how many trees she has planted, how much sensitisation about environment she has carried out, and how many wetlands she has helped to save.