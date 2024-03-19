No one shall die of malaria

Uganda must increase domestic resources for the malaria response, and the Parliament and Ministry of Finance should bridge the financial gaps for malaria interventions.

On March 6, the Ministers of Health of Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Sudan, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania signed the Declaration for accelerated malaria mortality reduction in Africa with the commitment that “No one shall die from malaria”.

Approximately 95 percent of malaria morbidity and mortality persist in Africa, and the heavy burden is carried by 11 African countries, which, together, account for more than 70 percent of the global malaria burden.

According to WHO World Malaria Report 2023, Uganda has the world’s highest malaria incidence rate of 478 cases per 1,000 population per year. Malaria is the leading cause of sickness and death in Uganda, with up to 40 percent of outpatient visits, 25 percent of hospital admissions and 14 percent of all hospital deaths. The malaria death rate in Uganda is estimated to be between 70,000 and 100,000 deaths per year; a toll that exceeds that of HIV/Aids.

According to the US Presidential Initiative Report, in Uganda, vector resistance to pyrethroids and organochlorines, rising temperatures, prolonged intermittent rains, a humid equatorial climate, and numerous swamps throughout the country contribute to alarming recent upsurges in malaria cases.

The Ministers agreed to concerted action to end malaria deaths by reinforcing the “High Burden High Impact” (HBHI) approach and supporting national malaria and other programmes (maternal, child, and adolescent health) to deliver integrated services. Building on four pillars: political will, strategic use of information for action, better technical guidance, coordination, and two enabling platforms: functional national health systems and the adoption of a multisectoral approach, the leadership must extend to administrative, traditional, and religious authorities, and community leaders, and focus on increasing the efficiency of the health programmes. Uganda must increase domestic resources for the malaria response, and the Parliament and Ministry of Finance should bridge the financial gaps for malaria interventions. International partners should align their assistance with national malaria policies and priorities.

Malaria elimination requires coordination mechanisms at national and subnational levels and a comprehensive strategy involving all relevant sectors of our government, academic and research institutions, nongovernmental organizations, the private sector, civil society, faith-based organizations, and community-based organizations to streamline resources and ensure a unified response to malaria.

Increasing the overall investment in the health sector and the effective use of all health financing to build healthcare infrastructure, human resources, and effective programme implementation mechanisms, including supply chains, quality data management and measures to increase quality of care, should have a particular focus on malaria high-burden areas.

Deploying efficient and reliable health information systems, analytics, and Geographic Information System technologies should support an appropriate mix of interventions, including integrated vector management, preventive chemotherapies, and malaria vaccines.

Uganda must build collaborative partnerships for resource mobilization, research and innovation and strengthen collaboration with international organisations, regional institutions such as the African Union and Regional Economic Committees, development partners and philanthropic organisations, civil society, and the private sector to mobilise resources, expertise and innovative solutions.

By signing the Yaoundé Declaration, Uganda commits to support investments in research and innovation to develop new tools, strategies, and technologies for malaria control and elimination, including digital solutions to expand the coverage of interventions.

The Yaoundé Declaration signatories commit to cross-border collaboration in malaria-endemic regions, supporting Africa-based manufacturing of products to prevent, diagnose, and treat malaria and increase regional self-reliance and health security.

Finally, there is a need to develop a functional digital platform for malaria accountability with an action plan, monitoring, and evaluation framework. The Ministers declared their unwavering commitment to the accelerated reduction of malaria mortality and pledged to hold each other and their countries accountable for the commitments outlined in the Yaoundé Declaration.