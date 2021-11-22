No research and policy  impact without public

The Science Granting Council Initiative (SGCI) Annual Forum and Global Research Council (GRC) Africa regional meetings were held between November 15 and 18.

The virtual meeting brought together the Science Granting Councils who are key players in the development of strong national Science, Technology and Innovation systems and play an important ‘intermediary role’ in promoting public participation and dialogue within the National System of Innovation.

This year’s meeting focused on a number of themes, including: collaborative research, gender and inclusivity, open science, and the Masterclass paper on “public engagement in research and innovation for development”.

The Masterclass paper commissioned by the Scinnovent Centre, and led by Dr Konosoang Sobane of the Impact Centre, Human Science Research Centre, South Africa, discussed the gaps in public engagement and the key lessons from their research, which enlisted a lot of interest and discussion.

The question that persisted during the discussion of the paper was, ‘whose responsibility is it to engage the public about research?’

Many people argued that it was the role of the researchers to engage the public and perhaps not the Science Granting Councils. Even then, how can researchers be compelled to engage the public and make their findings relevant?

It may seem that the very notion of the ‘public’ in engagement discussion is vague for most people. The quest to understand who the public is never goes away. And when we feel as part of the public, it tends to shift depending on what is at stake or being discussed. These shifts also affect our ideas of public interest and so on.

Still, this discussion has been ongoing for years. Much of that discussion on communicating science has often tended to focus on how researchers may affect policy goals or influence policy makers.

But we ought to aim more broadly with the public as a key actor. Researchers, both as individuals or group of researchers may interact with people beyond the research communities.

There is no doubt that the researcher has some critical roles to play in bringing research to the public, or what would be the lay research community. They may also use a variety of platforms including the media, both traditional and digital. But the support system is often limited, including not adding meaningfully to promotion criteria. So few bother with it.

It is no longer tenable, to assume ‘public deficiency, but scientific sufficiency’ where scientists in a top down one-way process like dissemination may fill knowledge gaps without bothering about uptake in the research value chain.

In trying to achieve public engagement, researchers need to appreciate how different each audience might be and prepare accordingly.

While focus has largely been on policy makers, those are just one of the publics, and not the public as we know it. The policymaker is also engaging with the ‘other’ public.

It is common for scientists to wonder about how the rural public, usually illiterate can be integrated in the public engagement process as was the case by the Science Granting Councils last week.

Grant awards information is on the website, researchers share their findings online, and once information is on social media, public engagement has happened, it may seem.

Somehow, people whose voices matter for our research are not often online, and those that science outcomes affect, may most often, not be online either.

How then can we wonder about slow uptake of innovations and interesting development ideas when we hardly consider engagement with the rural folk or women who may not be part of the production of knowledge as key stakeholders? Why should we fund research with tax payer’s money that does not matter to the public or engages them?

While there is need to do more in order to promote science and technology, the community of science should be constructively connected to the public ‘community’.