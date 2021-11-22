No research and policy  impact without public

Prime

Emilly Comfort Maractho.PHOTO/FILE

  • The Masterclass paper commissioned by the Scinnovent Centre, and led by Dr Konosoang Sobane of the Impact Centre, Human Science Research Centre, South Africa, discussed the gaps in public engagement and the key lessons from their research, which enlisted a lot of interest and discussion.

The Science Granting Council Initiative (SGCI) Annual Forum and Global Research Council (GRC) Africa regional meetings were held between November 15 and 18. 
The virtual meeting brought together the Science Granting Councils who are key players in the development of strong national Science, Technology and Innovation systems and play an important ‘intermediary role’ in promoting public participation and dialogue within the National System of Innovation.

