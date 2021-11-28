Prime

Nobody will respect Parliament again after being summoned by a minister

Gawaya Tegulle

By  Gawaya Tegulle

What you need to know:

  • The principal danger herein is the precedent set; it effectively rubbishes Parliament.   

Even in the good old days, every after a glass too many of wine or such other tantalising drink, the very next thought that would occur to a man was a woman.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.