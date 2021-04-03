North-East Africa could be greatly impacted by R.Nile

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Egypt and Sudan have benefited from the Nile in almost a similar ways

The historical dependence on the Nile by these countries was not an issue, at least not until the early 1900s. At that time, colonial powers sought not only to use the river but also to control and reshape it.

As time passed, the flow of the Nile was less and less natural. The affairs of the Nile River had become more of a zero-sum game. It became clear that the flow of the river was finite, and the need for treaties arose.

In 1929, the British representing Sudan and a few other upstream countries, which were all still under colonial rule, reached an agreement with Egypt (which had become independent earlier in 1923) that in exchange of a number of small concensions gave the country veto power on upstream projects that it believed would reduce the amount of water to reach them. It was followed in 1959 with another agreement that gave Egypt 66 per cent of the water flow. Sudan was given 22 per cent and the rest was considered lost through evaporation.

These agreements gave Egypt, with the help of Sudan, immense power on the river even beyond their borders despite their geographic position at the very end of the river.

Egypt insists that the treaties of 1929 and 1959 are binding agreements underscored by the historic use of the river regardless of who was at the table or represented the upstream states under colonial rule when they were signed.

But this has all changed once Ethiopia, a country that was never party to the agreements, has centralized enough power, political will and money to start to reshape the Nile. It all comes down to development. With many famines that often starve large numbers of people, Ethiopia has nonetheless continued to develop.

Since 2004, Ethiopia’s GDP has grown at about 10 per cent per year. Between 2013 and 2018, it became the fastest growing economy in the world. Now, much of its growth has been fuelled by infrastructure investment. But the story of its infrastructure development is most defined by one single investment, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Once completed, it will house the eighth largest hydroelectric power facility in the world and the first in Africa. It will be able to produce nearly 16,000 Gwh of electricity per year.

Ethiopia would have not just enough power for its transformation but it would have a huge surplus of it. This is crucial because, first, it would create a multiplier effect on development and spur the industrial strides of Ethiopia.

Secondly, Ethiopia could be the largest exporter of energy in Africa, exporting electricity to energy-deficient Sudan, Egypt, Eritrea, Djibouti, Uganda, Tanzania and other countries earning around 1 billion dollars a year. This project is a hope for the socioeconomic transformation of not only Ethiopia but also all the countries in Eastern, Northeastern and Central Africa.

Egypt, though, fears the reduction in water flowing to them and how much Ethiopia will have control over that water. Both Egypt and Ethiopia, meanwhile, seem to think this issue is worth escalating tensions over, even when there could be a mutually beneficial solution.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam can benefit Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt and the neighbouring countries such as managing flow to prevent floods, reducing the impact of droughts and increasing productivity of all these countries, but only if they work together.

Sadly, Egypt has maintained a rhetoric that predicts an inevitable conflict if their demands are not met, and Ethiopia has been preparing for this prospect by installing anti-aircraft weapons around the dam.

Mr Seith Kangume Barigye is a labour rights advocate.

kangumeseithunym@gmail.com