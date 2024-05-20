Norway will not disappear from Uganda

The 17th of May marked the signing of the Norwegian Constitution. This year’s celebration also marked 60 years of friendship and cooperation between Norway and Uganda.

When our constitution was signed in 1814, Norway had been a part of Denmark for almost 300 years, under the rule of the king in Copenhagen. In 1814, Denmark was on the losing side in Napoleon’s wars. Norway was supposed to be handed over to Sweden as spoils of war. Norwegians said no, and during April 1814 members of the Norwegian elite drafted the constitution, which was signed on the 17th of May.

A huge step towards sovereignty. But we remained in a union with Sweden until 1905, when we gained full independence.

The dissolution of the union was controversial in Sweden. For a few days in the summer of 1905, we were on the brink of war.

Fortunately, the split turned out to be peaceful. Today, armed conflict between the Scandinavian countries is unthinkable.

The 17th of May has become a day when Norwegians celebrate democracy, freedom, and peace. We celebrate the right to equal opportunities for all, regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or sexual orientation. These are values that create the basis for Norwegian society today and the reason why Norway is regarded as one of the best countries in the world to live in. Recent years have shown that none of this can be taken for granted.

There is a war in Europe, started by our big neighbor in the east. Norwegians feel their security threatened for the first time since the cold war. We see inequality and undemocratic forces on the rise.

We have come to realize that development is not a linear process, no straight line upward. Democracy, freedom, peace, and equality are not obtained once and for all. It needs to be protected and pushed for relentlessly and continuously.

The Norwegian Embassy will close in July. This is the consequence of a comprehensive reform of our foreign service.

Uganda is a country where we can clearly see the results of our cooperation. This is particularly the case in the energy sector.

The development in this sector has been remarkable. Norway can, of course, not take the credit for this alone, but I think I can say we have made a difference.

Uganda is also Norway’s largest partner for cooperation in higher education and research. Countless students and academics, in Uganda and Norway, have benefitted from cooperation and exchange programmes. Fifteen buildings at Makerere are financed by Norway.

A number of Norwegian civil society organizations are engaged in activities to improve livelihoods - not least in refugee settlements.

The Norwegian Development Financing Institution, Norfund, is actively looking to increase its investment portfolio. The friends of Uganda in Norway are many. The ties between our two countries are strong. I am confident that the Norwegian footprint will continue to be visible also after the embassy closes in July.

Uganda was not new to me when I arrived last August. I was with the Norwegian embassy for three years in the early 2000s. When you have been to Uganda, seen the beauty of the land and met its wonderful people, you want to come back. It has therefore been a privilege for me to serve as the Norwegian ambassador to Uganda, despite the short duration. I want to thank all our partners, the Ugandan government, government agencies, civil society, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the UN for excellent cooperation. I also want to express my thanks and appreciation to the local staff at the embassy for the work they have carried out for Norway over the years.

Norway will not disappear from Uganda. Norway was here before we opened an embassy, and it will be here after the embassy is closed.

Anne Kristin Hermansen, Ambassador of Norway to Uganda.