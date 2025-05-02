Not just books: The enduring value of libraries in the age of AI

As technology continues to evolve, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly prominent in our daily lives. From virtual assistants and chatbots to advanced data processing systems, AI has changed how people search for, access, and use information.

While these advancements are useful, they have also raised concerns about the relevance and future of traditional libraries. However, the belief that AI can replace libraries is deeply false. Libraries are more than just information repositories they are dynamic, human-centered institutions that serve social, educational, cultural, and emotional needs that AI can never fulfill.

First and foremost, libraries provide a level of personalised, empathetic service that AI cannot match. A librarian does not simply answer questions they guide users, understand their intent, assess their level of knowledge, and respond with sensitivity and clarity. This human interaction is particularly valuable for students, researchers, children, and the elderly groups that often need tailored support.

AI, while fast and efficient, cannot replicate emotional intelligence or cultural sensitivity. A machine may provide data, but it cannot nurture curiosity, encourage a love for reading, or mentor a struggling learner. Secondly, libraries serve as safe, inclusive spaces for communities.

They are often the only places where people can access free internet, reading materials, study areas, and educational programs especially in under-resourced regions. In many parts of Uganda and similar developing countries, libraries are crucial in bridging the digital divide.

Relying solely on AI assumes access to devices, electricity, and stable internet, which are still luxuries in many areas. Libraries, on the other hand, ensure that no one is excluded from learning due to their socio-economic background.

Libraries also play a vital role in preserving culture, history, and collective memory. They house local literature, indigenous knowledge, historical documents, and oral traditions that represent the identity of a community. These resources are curated with care and contextual understanding something AI cannot replicate unless it is first fed by human experts. Even then, AI lacks the depth of cultural interpretation necessary to fully appreciate or protect these materials.

Libraries are the custodians of heritage, ensuring that future generations have access to authentic records of their past. Furthermore, libraries promote critical thinking and information literacy.

In an era of misinformation and deepfakes, being able to assess the credibility and relevance of information is more important than ever. Librarians help users develop these skills, guiding them to trusted sources and teaching them how to evaluate content critically.

AI, in contrast, can sometimes perpetuate bias or produce inaccurate responses without transparency about how its results were generated. Libraries encourage questioning, exploration, and analysis skills that are foundational to democratic societies and informed citizenship.

While it is true that AI can complement library services by automating cataloging, speeding up information retrieval, or supporting virtual reference, its role should be seen as a tool, not a replacement. Libraries around the world are already integrating AI to enhance user experience, but the core of their value remains human connection, context, community, and care.

In conclusion, AI is a powerful innovation, but it is no substitute for the multifaceted role of libraries. The assumption that technology alone can meet all information needs ignores the social, emotional, and cultural dimensions of learning and literacy.

Libraries adapt with time, embracing technology while preserving their unique human touch. In doing so, they continue to serve as essential institutions relevant not in spite of AI, but alongside it.

Ms Jackline Chekwech is an information scientist.



