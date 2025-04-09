Not prioritising the energy sector is sabotaging our devt

The last few weeks have brought us interesting stories surrounding the transfer of power from Umeme to UEDCL. Government taking over distribution of electricity is the right thing to do.

For many of us, not prioritizing electricity generation and distribution by government is close to sabotaging our national development and the people responsible thus the real enemies of progress. How can we be on the road to modernity without electricity? For many, these buyout stories are just interesting stories to read.

For some, it is traumatic to imagine people are playing with such serious issues. It was known that the Umeme concession would last 20 years from the word go. Still, there was always the possibility of renewing the concession or at least, finding another private player to step in when that time is up. The trouble with time is that, when you look at 20 years, it seems like that time would find you blind with old age and too far off to bother with. Good questions are rarely asked, thinking the bridge will be crossed then.

That is how we find ourselves unprepared sometimes. Government, although a possible successor, it seemed would not have the appetite to take it back after it gave it up with an excuse that government was not a good business player. The government electricity distributor had good reasons to surrender then. Sometimes, there is something insidious about going back to things you left behind – they tend to protest in subtle ways.

One can only hope, things will be smooth for government this time. It was good to hear that government was ready to take back distribution, leaving Umeme like the person who planted their apples and now has to watch others eat the sweet fruits from the sidewalk. If you are a consumer, who distributes is least important. You just want to have power when you need it which is all the time.

Consumers are now plagued by the question, will government make things better or worse than Umeme left it? Although we are warned that we add nothing by worrying, it is inevitable, when some people remember the years of crucial inefficiencies and load shedding to start worrying. What will the return of distribution to the government mean? Has government done enough to meet public expectations? What does it mean for areas where Umeme was not a player?

I remember going to Arua a few years ago. Arua is my favorite regional city, I must declare. I watched it grow as a teenager. There is nothing more exciting than seeing a town wake up its soul. I also love Arua because it remains the city of my real education.

As is often the case when I return to Arua, even after just a year, things are always different. It gives me a sense of life, of growth, and vibrancy that tends to lack in many places. It is a city on the move. If it has a soul, it is an amazing one. So I walked around the streets, amazed by how much things had changed. There was a real buzz in the city, not because it had been declared a city but because of its kind of special noise.

From the bicycles to the bodabodas and sheer human movement that leaves its distinct hum, it’s special. It’s easy to find a moment to close your eyes and just breathe. It was then that I realized the city had a different kind of buzz too. Every corner one turned, there seemed to be this familiar sound. Then it dawned on me, that the cumulative noise of generators running in several shops had created a kind of music but not the good type. I had experienced this once in a West African City that shall remain nameless. Here, the National Environment Management Authority would have no chance talking noise pollution because they would be told, ‘Go away, we are developing Uganda’.

This was the true spirit of the people in Arua City, the thing that makes the rest of us love it. The sort of indomitable spirit that refuses to lie down due to circumstance or accept fate. Those days, the power distribution in the region was for praying for. It was not surprising that the leadership for advocacy to connect the region to the national grid emerged from Arua.

The Arua experience reminded me of just how crucial it is for the government to manage the energy sector and to wonder what the return of Umeme to government means for some underserved areas.

For some places, there will always be need to put in the investment even when it is not economically viable. There should be ways to invest more in this sector and do what it takes to make UEDCL work for better.