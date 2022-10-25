NPDP will improve inter and intra regional mobility

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda in the districts of Mubende and Kasanda mean to the country and more so to spatial planners?

Moments like this should bolster our desire as a people and as a country to yawn for the implementation of plans at various levels and scales.

Epidemics and pandemics have induced innovations in land use planning and urban development. The emergence of urbanization in the 19th century (after the second industrial revolution) was as a result of epidemics. Therefore, the history of public health and land use planning has taught us a lot over the years!

As a country we need to move to the next level and evaluate our prospects for physical planning and urban development in delivering this country to transform the country.

As long as the human race exists, pandemics and epidemics will continue to rematerialize. The only question is how better prepared we are to wrestle the eminent dangers that come with pandemics and epidemics.

We have seen travel restrictions imposed along Kampala – Mityana – Mubende – Kyegegwa – Fort Portal corridor to contain the dreaded EBOLA outbreak initially in Mubende and Kasanda districts. Certainly the travel restrictions and curfew brings back the memories and emotions of Covid-19 lockdowns!

Spatial planners (land use/physical planners) have a budding role and contribution to find solutions to many of the challenges facing humanity.

For the first time in the history of Uganda, the government through the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development developed the National Physical Development plan (NPDP), which the colonial masters never did in the years they managed the Pearl of Africa. 60 years later after British rule in Uganda, we now (with our own resources and local support base) have the NPDP! This is the meaning of real independence. Different ideologists may argue it differently, but for many more folk, it’s one of those things we should be proud of (doing it for ourselves).

The NPDP has made wonderful proposals intended to coordinate and align national projects in urbanization, infrastructure, transportation and wealth creating sectors. More importantly, projects of national importance have been identified in the NPDP over the 20-year life span of the plan. The projects are fronted in the areas of agricultural production, settlements, industrial development, tourism, health care, education and efficient infrastructure.

It’s important for us as a country to consider the various proposals in the NPDP seriously and break them down to components that are easily implementable.

One of the major areas of focus for us as a nation should be implementation of the road infrastructure and transportation components of the NPDP. The NPDP has proposed various road infrastructure corridors to provide connectivity between the various regions and sub-regions of Uganda.

If these infrastructure corridors and road networks are developed, they could massively save this country in lessening cost of movement and ease restrictions like we witness with Mityana – Mubende – Kyegegwa – Fort Portal road corridor. For instance, if we had a functional freeway connecting Masaka – Sembabule – Ibanda – Kamwenge – Fort Portal the burden for our forces (police and sister agencies) to enforce travel restrictions and complications that comes with the restrictions along Mityana – Mubende – Kyegegwa – Fort Portal would be lessened! The Mityana – Mubende – Kyegegwa – Fort Portal loop would simply be closed off and the Masaka – Sembabule – Ibanda – Kamwenge – Fort Portal route would be the alternative route.

We have had some minor hiccups at Entebbe International Airport and such events have always forced the airport authorities to divert flights to Nairobi! Moments like these should heighten our strategic perspective and intensify our desire for developing the country.